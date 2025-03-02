TT Open Golf to tee off March 14 in Tobago

Last year's TT Open Golf winner Zandre Roye. - Photo courtesy Zandre Roye's Facebook page

CLOSE to 200 participants have already registered for the 117th staging of the Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Tournament which will tee off from March 14 at the Magdalena Golf and Beach Resort in Lowlands, Tobago.

After being absent from Tobago for over 40 years, this will be second consecutive year the island will be seeing action in the country's premier golf tournament as it hosts the first leg of the 2025 edition from March 14-16. The second leg of this year's TT Open Golf tourney will be held from March 18-23 at the St Andrew's Golf Course in Moka, Maraval.

A March 1 release from the TT Golf Association (TTGA) said this year's competition will attract close to 400 people, inclusive of players, coaches, families, tour officials and visitors.

"This is a huge opportunity, not only for the development of golf in TT, but for the enhancement of the sport tourism aspect of our twin islands," the TTGA release said.

In last year's tournament, Zandre Roye led from start to finish as he became the first Jamaican golfer to win the TT Open Golf title. Roye had a nine-stroke win to see off the 27-man field.

Local golfers Zico Correia and Chris Richards Jr finished second and third respectively. Last year, Roye also copped the Jamaican National Amateur Championship after finishing third and second in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The media launch for this year's tournament will be held on March 6 at the Swing Golf Simulator and Lounge in Port of Spain.