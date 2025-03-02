Trinidad and Tobago's place in the shifting geopolitical landscape

THE EDITOR: The ever-changing global political landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for small states like TT. Recent developments, including the evolving US foreign policy under President Donald Trump and the implications of the Dragon gas deal with Venezuela, highlight the importance of a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy that prioritises our national interests above all else.

The US’s recent expansion of sanctions, targeting officials linked to Cuba’s overseas medical missions, signals a return to a hardline approach in dealing with leftist regimes in the region. This move should be carefully analysed, as it may have implications for our own engagements with countries like Venezuela and Cuba.

The broader question remains: how does TT position itself within this new geopolitical framework? Do we align ourselves rigidly with one bloc, or do we continue to operate with a policy of strategic non-alignment that allows us to work with all parties in our best interest?

The Dragon gas deal, which was initially stymied by US sanctions, had been revived under certain waivers. However, with Trump’s recent announcement to revoke oil concessions granted to Venezuela under his predecessor, Joe Biden, the future of the deal now faces serious uncertainty. This shift underscores the need for TT to engage in diplomatic agility rather than ideological posturing.

This is where the need for a truly centrist approach to governance and foreign policy becomes crucial. A balanced and pragmatic leadership, one that is neither beholden to far-left ideologies nor to the rigid neoliberalism often championed by right-wing entities is essential.

Unlike past approaches that have lacked coherence and strategic foresight, the nation must adopt a method of governance that ensures stability, economic growth, and constructive international relationships.

Our country must engage in diplomatic realism. We cannot afford to be caught in ideological crossfire, whether between the US and Venezuela or in broader regional conflicts. We need leadership that understands this and is prepared to navigate the complexities of international relations with skill and foresight. Our economic survival depends on it.

TT must always prioritise its own strategic interests while maintaining relationships with all key players. The world is shifting, and we must ensure that we are not simply passive observers, but active participants in shaping our own destiny.

INOOL NABBIE

via e-mail