NCC, fix this media pass issue

Anna Jardine crosses the stage in her senior queen costume, Edenonia – A Breath of Fresh Air, at the Senior Kings and Queens of Carnival semi-finals. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: As a junior photographer and artist, an avid Carnival lover, loyal to my country, I am thrilled to participate in Carnival by documenting the vibrant mas and pan events at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

I applied and paid for the necessary media pass and received the required identification badge from the National Carnival Committee (NCC).

However, my experience at the Junior and Senior Kings and Queens competition was deeply disheartening. Despite adhering to the rules and displaying my paid-for media badge, I witnessed numerous individuals without visible passes freely moving from their seated areas very close to the stage and taking photos and videos with professional equipment.

When the police attempted to manage the situation, those individuals simply ignored the police.

This blatant disregard for the established media pass system undermines the integrity of the Carnival event and devalues the investment made by those who followed proper procedures.

>

I urge the NCC to address this issue and ensure that future events are managed fairly and consistently. The current system is clearly ineffective and needs immediate reform. If not, “ah want meh money back.”

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail