Molino's secret to success: I train like a champion

Defence Force skipper Kevin Molino dances past AC PoS goalkeeper Marvin Phillip during their TT Premier Football League match at the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground on January 3. - Photo courtesy Defence Force.

KEVIN Molino, 34, has had a sensational start to life in the TT Premier Football League since making his return home after playing 13 years in the US.

Molino has settled in with Defence Force seamlessly, scoring ten goals to lift his new team to the top of the standings at the Carnival break.

In an interview with Newsday recently, the Carenage-born attacker said most people only see the results on the field, but few are aware of the hours he puts in behind the scenes.

Molino's ten goals sees him ranked second behind his Army teammate Isaiah Leacock, who leads the league with 11 goals.

Defence Force have been flawless this campaign, winning 11 matches in as many games.

Molino has spent the majority of his professional life playing club football in the US, even playing alongside Brazilian legend Kaka at Orlando City.

The Defence Force captain played in the US from 2011-2023, lining up for Orlando City, Minnesota United, Columbus Crew and Columbus Crew II.

Despite a number of knee injuries requiring surgery, Molino has shown he can still shine in local football.

He said, "Never really played home for a period of time, so I am just enjoying every moment – the training, day-to-day (stuff), enjoying going and competing, enjoying going to the games, every bit of it.

"At the end of the day you have to enjoy what you do...football is a thing you have to enjoy because the moment you don't enjoy it, is better you leave the game.

"That is the beauty about playing with Defence Force. It has a balance that when it is time to work it is work, and when it is time for us to really enjoy that moment and laugh and joke with each other, it is there."

Molino urged youngsters to know their strengths and have the right attitude.

"The best sportsmen in the world have the right mindset, day to day, every day. People see it on game day, but in training you really see a true champion, a true player or a player who has passion for the game and has love and believes the game still has a lot to offer.

"You could ask the guys on Defence Force. Every day I want to be the best player on the training park. I still enjoy the game. I still enjoy being there. I enjoy the sessions. I enjoy the coaches. I enjoy the people behind the front desk. I feel at home at Defence Force."

Defence Force is coached by former Soca Warriors midfielder and 2006 World Cup player Densill Theobald.

"For me, I think he is one of the best local coaches we have in Trinidad in terms of his ideas and his professionalism and the passion he has for the game is second to none, and I am just happy to work with him. I am sure not just me. Some of the staff, also players and ex-players seeing him succeeding is a joy to watch."

Asked what he thinks of the quality of the TTPFL, Molino said, "I think it has quality, but I think it is (lacking) concentration and consistency over a period of time. I think the quality is there, but it is to repeat that quality consistently is our downfall sometimes, especially in the local league.

"Football is repetition...and that separates the best from the rest...but we have quality. Sometimes you see little spurts, a lot of good play, a lot of quality players technically, but it is just sometimes the discipline and the concentration."

Molino said it is not difficult to assimilate him into a team.

"I think a player like myself it is not much you need to do, but just manage me and make me as happy as possible and I am going to try my best to deliver for the team."

Molino has also returned to the national team, despite retiring from international football in September 2023. He said he always felt the desire to play for a longer time at national level.

"It was never my intention to retire from national football. My intention was always for them to tell me to leave, because the way I feel about TT football and the love I have for TT football over the years from under-15 level...

"That was a real emotional moment for me (when I first retired), but I am happy I am back, enjoying my football again. Happy to be with some of the guys who I grew up playing with, some of the young players, exciting (national) players and also Levi Garcia, who has been doing well in Europe. It is just like I am a little kid again, just got a toy and excited to play."

He also sees himself as a mentor. "(I want) to continue motivating the young players, most importantly, because there is going to have a time that I am going to leave, but I want to leave the young players with something...I am just happy to be back in the red, white and black and anytime the fans see me they will see that passion."