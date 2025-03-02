Machel, Drupatee, Lady Lava cop Chutney Soca Monarch

Machel Montano, Drupatee Ramgoonai and Kesha "Lady Lava" Harris perform Pepper Wine at the Chutney Soca Monarch final at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on March 1.

THE remarkable combination of the King of Soca, Queen of Chutney and Queen of Steam, provided the winning formula for Machel Montano to create history and capture the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) crown.

Montano was declared winner around 1.30 am on March 2, of the 30th anniversary CSM competition at Skinner Park, San Fernando, which began at 9 pm on March 1.

The announcement came hours before the five-time soca monarch and ten-time road march winner, headed to the Dimanche Gras Show as the Queen’s Park Savannah, hoping to successfully defend his National Calypso Monarch title.

The king of accolades, Montano was edged out into attaining the National Panorama title with his popular Bet Me, which was played by bp Renegades. Renegades placed second with 285 points to Exodus rendition of Aaron "Voice" St Louis's Too Own Way, which amassed 288 points. He is also going for his 11th Road March title with Pardy.

In the CSM competition, Machel scored a massive 442 points, 20 ahead of second place winner Neval Chatelal, denying Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal), who placed third with 389 points, a tenth title. Defending champion Rick Ramoutar did not place, and neither were scores given for contestants seven through fourteen.

In fourth place with a total of 379 points was Warrior Princess Reshma Ramlal, who also captured the Queen of Chutney Soca, in a steamy collaboration with Soca entertainer Lil Bitts (Shivonne Liesl-Anne Churche) of Poowah Not Ready.

Warrior Princess was one of four female contestants who gave outstanding performances to place in the top six. She edged out Vanessa Ramoutar into fifth place by one point.

Ramoutar, in a collaboration with another Soca star Olatunji, was unable to complete her performance, Iz Ah Indian Wedding, as the generator failed. Tassa drummers kept the momentum going on the darkened stage as Ola mouth moved, but no sound emitted from the mics.

Hurricane Hemlatha Dindial presentation of Toray Bolay, a song dedicated to her late father, placed seventh with 339 points.

Elaborate sets, including a "Relation Ship," looking more like the Fatel Razack, a golden carriage, huge chulah (fireside made out of dirt), Carnival costumes and a plethora of dancers representing both the Afro and Indo dance elements, as well as national flag carriers, dominated the set as each artiste spent their allocated ten minutes, some less, with rousing performances.

Alongside chutney legend Drupatee Ramgoonai, and Steam Queen Kesha Rebecca “Lady Lava” Harris, Machel did not disappoint when he took to the stage and gave a high-energy performance of the infectious Pepper Vine.

Setting up himself for success, Montano filled the CSM stage with dancers, towering replicas of the famous Saga Boy and Tan Tan, iron men and drummers, and at one time, showing his dexterity on a tassa hanging from his neck.

Although some say he talked more than he sang, with Drupatee and Lady Lava helping him along with the vocals, Montano hyped up the red and white balloon- and flag-waving audience who packed the grounds in front of the stage, into a frenzy.

There was no doubt at the end of his performance that the crowd had chosen their winner.

As CSM promoter George Singh announced the result during the wee hours of March 2, the crowd showed their approval of the judges.

Forming praying hands and alternately placing his hands over his heart, Montano walked onto the stage expressing how privileged and honoured he was to have this title bestowed on him, in his first entry into the competition, now in its 30th year.

He embraced the new Queen of Chutney Soca, Warrior Princess and Lil Bitts, hugging and jumping with Neval Chatelal. Rikki Jai left before the announcements were made.

As he attempted to make his way off the stage, MC Sarika Mahabir pleaded with Montano to give the audience a little taste of Pardy, his road march contender for 2025.

He obliged and performed the song for almost four minutes, hyping up the crowd some more as one man climbed on top of the barriers and Montano reached to shake his hands.

“We love a Pardy. Chutney Pardy. What can I tell you, Machel is the King of Chutney,” he said.

Montano: Quest for Chutney title inspired by meme

In a brief interview with the media as he said he wanted to sleep and rest his voice for the Dimanche Gras Show, he explained that it all started with a meme (silly captions about people) about his quest for titles.

The idiom about being careful what you wish for may have negative connotations, but in Montano’s case the opposite rang true as he turned it into a positive outcome.

“This happening the way it did, all started with a meme saying next thing Machel will want to be Chutney Soca Monarch.”

He said the post resonated in his brain and got him thinking.

“Maybe I would try if I get a good song.”

He said DJ Private Ryan sent him the rhythm and Jus Now, Lady Lava and Drupatee created the winning song.

“I feel satisfied.”

About defending the title in 2026, Montano said, “I do not know. I had planned to do an album, a Grammy album, that I have been trying to do for years. I am hoping to take some time to do that. But this was fun. If I have the right song I will be back.”

He said he did not get to see any of the other performers except for Chatelal and a bit of Rikki Jai, but contended, “Everybody brought their A-Game. I know everybody was trying their best. I saw a lot of props,” he said promising to look at the show at a later date.

Tasting victory at the CSM Queen and fourth place in the finals after her 15th foray into the CSM, Warrior Princess said she was overwhelmed and at a loss for words.

She said she spent many sleepless nights preparing for this event and having Lil Bitts collaborate with her was and amazing feat.

“I love this woman. I am a fan of hers. I have been singing her song and when my producer Big Rich introduce her as the surprise on what should have been my single track, I was ecstatic. I started crying, screaming, because Lil Bitts is an amazing entertainer, a queen in her own right.”

While this was her first time experimenting with chutney soca, Lil Bitts said it was a passion she has been nursing since she was a child, recalling how she also placed her towel on her head and engaged in East Indian dancing.

“My mom got so emotional when I told her I was in the CSM. She said Shivonne, this is your dream. This is what I wanted to do. The fact that I got to do it with Reshma, is a blessing. “

Noting that it is unusual for females coming together to do music in the industry, she commented that to the contrary, “You always see people pulling them apart.

“I can say since meeting Reshma and her family, they have been welcoming and supportive of me. I appreciate them immensely.”

Southex promoter and host of CSM Singh said this was one of the best productions they had ever done.

For the first time, in its history, so many calypso and soca artiste had collaborated with Chutney Soca artistes. Marge Blackman also appeared with Neval Chatelal as did pannist Johann Chuckaree. The wild card in the race was Guyanese Terry Gajraj who appeared with the Mau Brothers.

Anniversary awards were given to Big Rich and Gajraj.