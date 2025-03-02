Licensing issues over 400 Carnival permits for trucks

Masqueraders accompanied by a music truck as they parade along the downtown Port of Spain route for Carnival. - File photo

THE Licensing Division has issued some 415 Carnival permits for trucks to be a part of the annual festivities, according to Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke.

As of February 21, there were just 182 people making applications – a far cry from the 223 permits issued in 2023 and 326 in 2024.

Licensing Division administers permits for trucks to play music and/or carry masqueraders on the bed or trailer. Police provide route passes which would allow vehicles into areas restricted for Carnival festivities. The Licensing Division permit is a prerequisite for the police route pass for trucks being used in celebrations. It is not required for residents within a restricted area.

The police extended the deadline for application for Carnival permits by two hours on February 28 to accommodate latecomers.

Speaking at a press briefing at Police Headquarters, Sackville Street, Port-of-Spain headquarters hours before the deadline, Carnival gold commander ACP Richard Smith said the cut-off time was extended from 4 pm to 6 pm.

>

Smith said there were just over 300 with reports from ACP Wayne Mystar of South Central Division expecting 200 more during the day.

"That's the reason we spoke about this in the early part, warning these bandleaders and the DJs to have their trucks registered."

Although creating a two-hour extension for applications to come to the police, he noted Licensing Office's cashiers would close at 3.30 pm, as standard.

"So if they do not pay by license office, then certainly they would not get through at our TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) offices."

Smith warned there would be inter-agency teams comprised of police officers and licensing officers enforcing the regulation on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

"We would be outside in our numbers and we would be taking trucks off the streets who do not have the requisite passes."

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport's website, to obtain a Carnival Permit, an application must be dropped off at either the Wrightson Road, Caroni or San Fernando offices along with a letter from the bandleader, special insurance for the vehicle and for extra persons to carry, a valid inspection certificate, a certified copy no older than one year and a $90 fee.

For trucks to get the police's route pass they would need to submit originals and copies of their driver's permit, certificate of insurance for the vehicle(s), valid test inspection certificates, a certified copy of vehicle registration, a letter from the band leaders or institution, the permit from the Licensing authority, special insurance to cover excess passengers, a certificate from the authorised copyright agency and a permit from the Port-of-Spain City Corporation (if applicable).

Residents within a restricted area need to submit a letter outlining the reason for the application, a utility bill as proof of address, a copy of a driver's permit, a certified copy of the vehicle registration, a valid certificate of insurance for the vehicle being used and a valid test inspection certificate if the vehicle is older than five years.

>