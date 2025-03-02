Kids take over town at Junior Parade of the Bands

A masquerader from Coco-Lily Productions which portrayed Trini Bush Medicine Vervine, at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

YOUNG masqueraders took over the streets of Port of Spain at the Junior Parade of the Bands on March 1 at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Children came out in their thousands, eager to take part in the Carnival festivities.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle captured these images of the spectacular parade.

