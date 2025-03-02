N Touch
Kids take over town at Junior Parade of the Bands

A masquerader from Coco-Lily Productions which portrayed Trini Bush Medicine Vervine, at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
YOUNG masqueraders took over the streets of Port of Spain at the Junior Parade of the Bands on March 1 at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Children came out in their thousands, eager to take part in the Carnival festivities.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle captured these images of the spectacular parade.

A fancy Indian from Eckel's Village AC School in their presentation of Tribes during Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Masqueraders from Fun House Mas Band at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A masquerader from Carvalho Mas Kiddies as she portrayed My Magical Garden, at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Faith Youth Foundation with their portrayal of The Wings, at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Masqueraders from TM Trini Minis with their presentation Dreaming of Genie at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

DMC Kids portrayed Nah Leaving at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Jaydon Diaz, 12, portrays Mysterious Creatures with Kaisokah Valencia for Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Carvalho Mas Kiddies portrayed My Magical Garden at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Next Level Jr Devils Mas band portray ParaMinions at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Masqueraders from House of Jacqui portray Spectrum of Life, at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Colourful costumes from GMP Kiddies Carnival Band with their presentation Sweet TNT at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A masquerader from GMP Kiddies Carnival Band portray Sweet TnT at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A masquerader from Fun Time Mas Productions portrays A Journey Through Africa, at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

