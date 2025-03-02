N Touch
Kiddies fill San Fernando, Port of Spain with colour

Spoilt Rotten Kids portray Salty- A Tale of the Seven Seas in Port of Spain on March 2. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Spoilt Rotten Kids portray Salty- A Tale of the Seven Seas in Port of Spain on March 2. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Children took to the streets once again on March 2, this time, in South Quay, as judges viewed the kings and queens and revellers in several Kiddies Carnival bands.

Zebapique Productions masqueraders portray Yuh Ever See at Kiddies Carnival, South Quay, Port of Spain, on March 2. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The children were out as early as 10 am, with mas productions such as Fun Time, Spoilt Rotten Kids, Jo Mas and Circle of love displaying their costumes for judges.

Natanya Phillip from House of Jacqui takes part in the Kiddies Carnival parade in San Fernando on March 2. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Spoilt Rotten Kids’ submission, Salty: A Tale of the Seven Seas, had a mix of sailor mas and ocean-themed costumes.

Genesis Bracho was the first to take the stage at Skinner Park for the San Fernando Kiddies Carnival parade on March 2. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Jo Mas and the Circle of Love had costumes entirely made by crochet. Jo Mas’ the Krochet Queen featured fanciful costumes with crocheted gowns and headpieces. The queen of the band wore a long flowing dress and a headpiece.

Young masqueraders enjoy themselves during the Kiddies Carnival parade in San Fernando on March 2. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Circle of Love’s Crochet explosion utilised crocheting to bring fanciful designs to life with large headpieces and full-body costumes for children of all sizes.

In San Fernando, the parade started at the Paramount Building after noon judging in Skinner Park with individual and band performances.

Eliel Forte, 2, did not play mas but had his fun watching the parade and playing with an umbrella on Independence Square, Port of Spain, during Kiddies Carnival on March 2. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The little ones paraded in their costumes down Coffee Street and Cipero Street.

Zebapique Productions masqueraders portray Yuh Ever See at Kiddies Carnival, South Quay, Port of Spain, on March 2. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Spectrum of Life was the first to face the judges but no other band had crossed the stage by 3 pm.
(With reporting by Angelo Marcelle)

