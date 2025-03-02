Janaya Clarke: choir to calypso

Janaya Clarke. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

AT the age of ten, Janaya Clarke is already emerging as a calypso star. Starting off in her church’s choir at just five years old, Janaya and everyone around her, quickly saw her natural talent for singing, performing and dance.

She did so well that after seeing her perform in the children’s talent show, 12 and under, 2023 extempo monarch Brian London noticed her unique style.

Newsday spoke to Janaya and her mother Ann-Marie Tuitt during a cellphone interview on February 27.

Tuitt told Newsday London recommended that Janaya focus on calypso music specifically, in light of her natural talent for the genre.

“Other than the fact that she likes it and has her own fashion for, I think that would have influenced this path she’s continued on.”

>

In 2023 she started competing in the national Junior Calypso Monarch competition. In her second year in the competition, she placed fifth among 16 competitors singing, For Good and For God. Although she placed 15th at the 2025 Junior Calypso Monarch on February 24, her performance at the Queen’s Park Savannah was nothing short of energetic.

Accompanied by dancers and backup singers, Janaya strutted across the stage as she sang the lyrics to Red Flag. The song, written by Marvin Mason, highlighted the sombre reality of a society burdened by issues. Her powerful vocals and confident moves lit up the crowd.

“Father lord, put a hand, take the wheel, help this land. About the country, we quick to brag, but we waving the wrong red flag,” she sang.

Janaya says she loves performing calypso.

“I like how I can go up on stage for people to hear my voice and I can spread the word.”

And Janaya’s talents go beyond singing calypso. The San Fernando Girls’ Anglican School student also has a knack for instruments. She’s already started learning how to play African drums and also has an interest in playing the violin.

Music is her favourite subject in school. She excitedly told Newsday about the class, taught by Ms Baboolal which she enjoys so much.

“She teaches us about steelpan and different instruments and different genres of songs. I just did a project on a Spanish genre of music.”

>

Going back to her choir roots, Janaya plans to move her singing career to the gospel genre even as she continues calypso. She also wants to extend her reach in the arts world by taking up dance. Janaya says one day she might even consider becoming a dance teacher.