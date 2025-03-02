Ife Alleyne’s calypso comeback

Ife Alleyne during her performance at Calypso Fiesta on February 22 at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - Photo by Innis Franics

IN 2016, Ife Alleyne lost her voice due to a medical problem and it has taken years to return. She also has rheumatoid arthritis, so it is recommended she walk with the assistance of a cane.

Despite these issues and the fact her voice is not back to its old power, Alleyne had the courage to enter the National Calypso Monarch competition and even performed her song Don’t Give In at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 22.

“Once I knew I could sing, I decided this lack of mobility will not keep me back. So even though it was difficult psychologically, trying to get to the mic without the cane and without people noticing my limp, I decided to compete regardless.”

She said even though her voice was not at 100 per cent and she could not perform as she wanted, her being at the Calypso Monarch semifinals was an inspiration to her team, and that was what was important to her.

“I always seek to be an inspiration to my students, the cultural practitioners I train, everybody around me. The whole idea was to go up there and show, regardless of what circumstances you may be faced with, you can still live out your dream. Just believe and push forward.”

The 2014 National Calypso Queen said Don’t Give In was written two years ago but was not released. The song speaks about a “beast of destruction” – all the different things that could influence people to choose a negative path – and encourages people not to give in to those influences.

Alleyne said the song was inspired by a Generation Next Cultural Association performer who died by suicide.

“He was full of life, smiling all the time, the life of the party type of person. When we got the news it really rocked the entire production team.

“It evoked the idea that there are a lot of young men who don’t know how to cope with the stresses of life and let it get under their skin. They don’t speak out because society asks them to be strong.”

She said she experienced depression in the past so knows how it could be a “silent killer.”

She also has a 13-year-old son and recognises the transition from primary to secondary school can be challenging. She wanted him, and young people like him, to know he could reach out for help and wanted to give him the strength to hold on.

Every year she writes eight-ten calypsoes on social issues for other artistes. No one took up Don’t Give In which made her realised the song was waiting for her, and it took her to the Calypso Monarch semifinals.

She said her goal was to get to the finals one day, so she plans to keep pushing herself and moving forward.

Alleyne is also a playwright. Her latest play, Memoirs of the Bois made it to the Best Village finals this year.

In addition, she trains artistes how to perform, has been the principal of New Butler Associate College since 2019, is the executive director of Generation Next Cultural Association, the director of youth affairs at National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) and the vice president of the Oropune Gardens Village Council.

At the college, a tuition scholarship school, youths are given a second opportunity to pass their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination examinations.

The school reaches out to over 400 organisations including Best Village groups, police youth clubs, junior steel orchestras, children’s homes and athletic clubs for student recommendations. The financial situations of the parents are evaluated and they are given different financial packages, in which part of the school’s tuition is waved.

Also, in September 24, 2024, its SBA clinic was launched to help students with their school-based assessments.

The school’s founder, Makandal Daaga, felt children should get a holistic education. So in addition to academics, there were enrichment programmes in which the students learn to meditate and people from various fields visit to speak to the students. It focuses on the students’ emotional and physical well-being and nurtures their talents.

And every term there are fundraisers that keep the school afloat.

“It was initially for Laventille and environs, but by the second year it morphed into the whole east-west corridor and now we have had students from Tobago, Mayaro, and south on our virtual platforms. It’s national now.”

The National Action Cultural Committee launched Generation Next calypso tent in 2006. When she took over in 2016, she and the board expanded it to teach theatre, dance, music and other art forms. They also host cultural programmes with schools and various youth clubs.

She said through NJAC, she has been involved in many cultural projects and it moulded her into the person she is today.

“We use culture to transform society in a positive way. The art has provided financial support to artistes but it is also an opportunity to showcase their talent, to express their ideas and solutions to problems that society has, it gives them a sense of power and so many other benefits that comes with the process of being an artiste.”

She believes artistes play an essential role in shaping people’s thoughts and behaviours while giving the artistes a sense of confidence, pride and identity.

She said society does not invest enough finances or promotion in culture, especially for the younger generation, and so was limiting its impact. She hopes people would wake up and realise just how valuable the arts are.

Alleyne also received a practitioners certificate in drama in education from UWI in 2009, a bachelor’s degrees in theatre arts and communication studies from UWI in 2014, a master’s in Carnival studies from UTT in 2017 and a post graduate diploma in education specialising in administration for secondary schools from UWI in 2022.

Asked how she manages all her studies, activities and responsibilities, Alleyne told Newsday it is important to be present in the moment and build positive relationships.

“My thing is to be mindful of where you are and what you’re doing. When I’m at the school, I’m all here. When I’m with my son at home, everything else is out the door.

“I’m a committed leader. I’ve committed myself to service to my country and to my people. All of these things I do are equally important to me, so I make time for it and give it my best.”

That desire to serve started as a youth when she was a member of the Sangre Grande Police Youth Club and expanded when she joined the National Youth Action Committee.

She said she is able to meet all her commitments because of the good people around her. She is not afraid to delegate and her various families – blood, NJAC, Generation Next, Sangre Grande, Village Council and others – are a strong support network for her.