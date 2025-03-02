Hello World connects in Barbados, Princess Aruna second

Hello World, ridden by Dillon Khelawan. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

JASON CLIFTON

CARNIVAL activities are in full swing, but the local racing community was jumping up for a different reason on March 1.

In the co-feature at the Garrison Savannah in Barbados, in the 22nd edition of the Tanglewood Stakes, punters saw two TT runners flying the flag.

When starter Mark Batson sent the field of 12 thoroughbreds for 2,000 metres, Princess Aruna broke last and Hello World was in the mid-division.

As the runners passed in front of the line for the first time, Hello World was in about seventh and filly Princess Aruna always to the back of the pack.

As the field travelled up the back stretch Hello World started to motor passing runners one by one.

With just about 400 metres left in the contest, Hello World pulled into third.

As the field set sail for the finish line, Hello World pulled to the lead under champion rider Dillon Khelawan.

With just fifty metres left in the contest Khelawan asked for more and Hello World opened up by some five lengths over stablemate Princess Aruna to take the victory.