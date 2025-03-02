Fix Yuh Front Page wins Chaguanas Junior Calypso Monarch

Alaeja Gould-Ferguson sings Fix Your Front Page at the Chaguanas Junior Calypso Monarch competition at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, on March 1. Gould-Ferguson took first place with 260 points. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

WITH a performance dedicated to the press, Alaeja Gould-Ferguson was crowned queen of the Junior Calypso Monarch of Chaguanas on March 1.

For the first time, the competition was held on the Chaguanas carnival stage on Ramsaran Street.

Gould-Ferguson won over the judges with the song Fix Yuh Front Page. In her message, she asked the print media to change their front pages to more positive news. She got 260 points to finish in first place despite being the last to perform.

Second place went to Jimecya Burnett who scored 255 points with Know Your Worth. Jahmajesty Charles sang Highway Child to place third with 252 points.

>

Kaydon Hart, Celebri-T Charles, Lashawnna Lowmans, Anastasia Lowmans, Carl Pyke, Keshawn Gomez and Jeremyah St Mark also participated.

Renée Bailey, a member of the Chaguanas 2025 Carnival committee, highlighted the talent of the participants and the effort of the entire organising team to successfully carry out the competition.

"I wish them (participants) all the best and I want to encourage them to have their children participate in events like these so they can learn about our history."

The judges evaluated the rhythm; lyrics; narrative structure and coherence and organisation; interpretation, clarity of addiction, quality of voice; and presentation of the interpretation through stage presence.