8 held in Mayaro pre-Carnival operations

- File photo

EASTERN Division police arrested eight people in pre-Carnival anti-crime exercises in the Mayaro district on the night of February 28.

The suspects were held for various offences, including having ammunition and cocaine, obstruction, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants.

The exercises took place between 6 pm and 11 pm.

The officers also seized a quantity of ammunition and cocaine.

A statement from the police said the exercises were part of its continued effort to maintain public safety during the state of emergency.

>

The suspects are expected to appear before the San Fernando Criminal High Court and the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court next week.

Snr Supt Paponette co-ordinated the exercises which included members of the Mayaro CID and Canine Unit.

The statement said the police remained committed to a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activities, especially as Carnival festivities approached.

People are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.