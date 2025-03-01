Yung Bredda loses out, Blaka Dan Ultimate Soca Champion

Yung Bredda. - Photo courtesy the Ultimate Soca Champion Facebook page

DESPITE winning the bMobile People's Champion, which is based on texted votes, Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) still did not impress the judges as much as Grenadian Blaka Dan (Wrenroy Ogiste).

He trailed 11 points behind the winner, losing out on the Ultimate Soca Championship. Blaka Dan will receive the $1 million prize.

For his second placing, Yung Bredda will receive $300,000, with an additional $10,000 for being the People's Champion. He will also receive free bMobile service for a year.

A press release from the Ultimate Soca Champion on February 28 said, “The Ultimate Soca Champion team will like to thank the Tourism Culture and the Arts Ministry lead by the honourable minister, Randall Mitchell, as well as the board of the National Carnival Commission, its CEO Ms Keiba Jacob Mottley, and all of our sponsors for their continued support, in ensuring the success of this initiative. Thank you for recognising the importance of soca music as part of Trinidad and Tobago's culture.”

Ultimate Category Final Results:

1. Blaka Dan: 387

2.Yung Bredda: 376

3. Preedy: 375

4. Ding Dong: 369

5. Nailah Blackman: 355

6. GI: 343

7. Anika Berry: 316.5

7. Cassell: 316.5

9. Orlando Octave: 311

10. Snakey: 308

11. Dash: 302