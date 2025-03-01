Trinidad and Tobago crush Windwards in Women’s Super50

Karishma Ramharack. -

BASSETERRE: TT delivered a dominant performance, defeating Windwards Islands by nine wickets in the Women’s Super50 at St Paul’s Sports Complex in St Kitts on February 28.

TT now have two wins and one loss after three rounds.

Windwards Islands were bundled out for a paltry 70 in 33.3 overs, with West Indies Under-19 captain and spinner Samara Ramnath wreaking havoc with figures of 5/13 and fellow off-spinner Karishma Ramharack chipping in with 3/9.

In response, TT chased down the target in just 16.1 overs, finishing at 71/1. Djenaba Joseph anchored the innings with an unbeaten 35, while opener Shunelle Sawh added 26 to ensure a comprehensive victory.

Barbados extended their unbeaten streak with a commanding 54-run victory over Jamaica at Conaree Sports Club.

>

Barbados posted a competitive total of 199/6 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to a solid batting performance from the team’s top order.

Asabi Callender led the charge with a well-crafted 54 from 100 balls with seven boundaries, while Kyshona Knight weighed in with an unbeaten 48 from 57 balls. Naijanni Cumberbatch contributed a valuable 39 from 58 balls.

Jamaica off-spinner Vanessa Watts tried to stem the flow with figures of 2/32, but Barbados’ depth in batting proved too much in their respectable total.

In reply, Jamaica struggled to build momentum, eventually being bowled out for 144 in 44.3 overs. Captain and opener Rashada Williams top-scored with 48 from 86 balls, and veteran Stafanie Taylor added 31, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered against a disciplined Barbados attack.

Leg-spinner Keila Elliott was the standout bowler, claiming 4/27, while seamer Shamilia Connell supported with 3/24 to seal the win for Barbados.

Guyana wrapped up their contest early after securing a massive 122-run win against Leewards Islands.

Guyana posted a formidable 178 in 43.5 overs, with Shemaine Campbelle leading the way with a brilliant 77 from 97 deliveries. Realeanna Grimmond and Ashmini Munisar also contributed 30 runs each to set up a challenging total.

Leewards Islands’ reply never gained traction as they were bowled out for a mere 56 in 24.1 overs. Off-spinner Ashmini Munisar starred with the ball, taking 4/12, while Cherry-Ann Fraser and Plaffiana Millington claimed three wickets each to complete the rout. The players will get a break this weekend before round four bowls off on March 3.

TT will play Barbados at St Paul’s Sports Complex, Guyana face Windward Islands at Conaree and Jamaica will tackle Leeward Islands at Warner Park.

>

Summarised scores:

WINDWARD ISLANDS 70 (33.3 overs) (Jannillea Glasgow 13, Carena Noel 12; Samara Ramnath 5/13, Karishma Ramharack 3/9) vs TT 71/1 (16.1 overs) (Djenaba Joseph 35 not out, Shunelle Sawh 26). TT won by nine wickets.

GUYANA 178 (43.5 overs) (Shemaine Campbelle 77, Realeanna Grimmond 30, Ashmini Munisar 30; Kimberly Anthony 3/20, Sainavi Kambalapalli 2/30, Davronique Maynard 2/41) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 56 (24.1 overs) (Amanda Edwards 13, Ashmini Munisar 4/12, Cherry-Ann Fraser 3/18, Plaffiana Millington 3/25). Guyana won by 122 runs.

BARBADOS 199/6 (50 overs) (Asabi Callender 54, Kyshona Knight 48 not out, Naijanni Cumberbatch 39; Vanessa Watts 2/32) vs JAMAICA 144 (44.3 overs) (Rashada Williams 48, Stafanie Taylor 31, Chedean Nation 19; Keila Elliott 4/27, Shamilia Connell 3/24). Barbados won by 54 runs.