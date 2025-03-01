The colour killers

Wayne Kublalsingh -

WAYNE KUBLALSINGH

THE DEFAULT position of Western Europe (Britain, France, Germany, Spain, etc) and the US, since the early 16th and 17th centuries, is imperialism, racism, war and continual genocide.

These nations justify their default position with terms such as European or American values, democracy, freedom, human rights, enlightenment, progress, liberalism, the international community, the rules-based order, and the new world order. In other words, they use these terms to mask their barbarism.

The default position has been executed by policy, doctrine. The Munroe Doctrine. Manifest destiny. Gunboat diplomacy. Dollar diplomacy. The big stick policy. American exceptionalism. National security. National interest. And inalienable and God-given rights.

The right to convert, pacify, domesticate, colonise, normalise, enslave, resettle or contain inferior or enemy nations, peoples and races. And the right to name who is the enemy, who is the axis of evil, who is the terrorist, who is to be sanctioned or watch-listed, who is the security threat, and who must be invaded, infiltrated, assassinated or decapitated in the latest war on "terror." The right to demonise and false-flag without consequences.

However, democracy is inconsistent with imperialism, with racism, with genocide and permanent unilateral warmongering. With subterfuge, lies, disinformation, propaganda. Each syllable, sound of the Euro-American elites, their media, in the pursuit and execution of their default position, is a lie; what some call double standards or hypocrisy. But terms such as hypocrisy and double standards apply to those who deny their children cookies, while they themselves raid the cookie jar. Racism, genocide and imperialism must be called what they are: fascistic and Nazistic.

The most ardent supporters, carriers, transmitters of this fascistic and Nazistic cult are the ruling elites of those very nations victimised by imperialism, racism, war, genocide.

And even as white, black, brown activists, protesters, resistance movements fight tooth and nail, on the streets of European and American capitals, for our historical and contemporary victims (they crash fences, sit in, rally, march, produce books, podcasts, alternative media, speeches), many of our rulers and their validating elites applaud the perpetrators of fascist and Nazi barbarism.

Because they have been educated into, domesticated into, the Euro-American cult. They flaunt their folly, their ignorance, their gullibility, their rank stupidity, their enslavement like peacocks, their plumage.

How they howl with rage to hear of the "threat" to NATO; as if NATO were their grandmothers’ and grandfathers’ godfathers. How they weep in grief to hear of the "decline" of the European Union; as if this Union gifts them ham and hops for Christmas. How they snarl at the chosen "enemies" of the Euro-American empire, Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela; as if these latter nations enslaved their grandparents, cannon-balled and sacked their kingdoms, held them in colonial thraldom for hundreds of years.

On December 8, 2024, while Euro-American leaders were attending Mass at Notre-Dame Cathedral, to consecrate its altar, its restoration, they were committing twin-genocide right before our eyes. Shoving a near million Ukrainians to their deaths to do the impossible – "weaken" Russia. Bombing and killing over 60,000 Palestinians; maiming over 110,000; because their sworn "friend," the settler-colonists, the 75-year occupiers, God’s "chosen" people, "have a right" to defend themselves. Their historical victims have no such right.

And while they spout democracy, sovereignty and anti-terror pogroms in their senates and parliaments, they booted out al-Assad in Syria, and installed "good terrorists," whom they themselves created and funded. Between 2003 and 2011 (the Iraq War), they slaughtered a million Iraqis, falsely claiming that Saddam Hussein, whom they hanged, had "links" to these self-same terrorists.

Why do our validating (legitimising by silence, inaction or tacit approval) elites support the Euro-American Empire? Why are they so mesmerised by Euro-American books, concepts, justifications, sadisms, CNN and BBC media? Are they so blind, dumbed down, they cannot see? The never-ending history of imperialism, genocide, war, racism? Against red America; black Africa; yellow China, Hawaii, the Philippines in the Pacific; brown and black nations in the northern Caribbean, Central and South America; yellow North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia; brown Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria; and today, the East-Europeans/Slavs, the Chinese, the Palestinians, the criollo Venezuelans?

The white imperialist racist elites in Western Europe, and the Five Eyes (an Anglosphere intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom, US regard China, a gas-rich Russia, BRICS, alternative currency trade, the emerging multipolar world with increasing dread. They continue closing ranks to sanction, contain, weaken, demonise, bomb the non-white colours of the world.

One hundred years after the US Emancipation Proclamation (1863), Africans were still fighting on their streets against racial segregation. Muhammad Ali described the Vietnam War as follows: “White people sending back people to fight yellow people to protect the country they stole from the red people.”

Refusing to go kill Vietnamese people, Ali declared: “Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights? No Viet Cong ever called me nig...er. No, I’m not going 10,000 miles from home to help murder and burn another poor nation simply to continue the domination of white slave masters of the darker people the world over. This is the day when such evils must come to an end.”

Ali was not a conscientious objector; he was a visionary.