"Stark shift in Carnival expenditure"

THE EDITOR: I fully concur with Prime Minister Rowley’s assertion that the substantial foreign exchange expenditure on Carnival costumes is “absolute foolishness.” Surprisingly, it has taken him until now – just as he is about to step down as prime minister – to acknowledge this long-standing issue.

Many will recall a time when TT boasted a vibrant garment manufacturing sector, producing high-quality apparel like Elite, Dakotta, and Manhattan shirts, in addition to stylish pants, jeans, and ladies' dresses. Mas bands used to source their costumes from local factories, finishing details at the mas camps.

During the Carnival season, these bands employed skilled seamstresses for costume adjustments, while dedicated shoemakers crafted custom boots and sandals. Wire benders were on-site to tailor headpieces, all contributing to a thriving local industry that offered reasonably priced costumes.

Carnival was once a robust economic driver, providing jobs and fostering creativity, with costumes intricately designed and requiring months of dedicated preparation. Regrettably, we now see a stark shift – a trend toward simplistic bikinis embellished with a handful of beads, feathers, and plumes, often marketed under a prominent name and sold at exorbitant prices.

While Dr Rowley’s remark about the “absolute foolishness” of excessive foreign exchange spending on Carnival costumes is certainly acknowledged, he must take responsibility for not addressing this issue sooner and for failing to pursue initiatives aimed at revitalising our once thriving garment industry.

This is not just about costumes; it’s about preserving our cultural heritage and restoring vital economic opportunities for our people.

C PETERS

via e-mail