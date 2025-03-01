Sea-turtle nesting season has started

A leatherback turtle on the beach. -

THE 2025 sea-turtle nesting season has begun.

In a news release on February 28, the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) reminded the public that Trinidad and Tobago’s annual sea turtle nesting season runs from March 1 to August 31.

The three main nesting beaches, it said, are: Fishing Pond, Matura, and Grande Rivière.

These beaches are Prohibited Areas and permission is required for entry for the purpose of turtle viewing in accordance with the Forest Act Chapter 66:01-Forests Order (11) 28/1990 and (13) 71/1997. Permits can be acquired at designated Forestry Division and District Revenue offices from February 28, 2025.

The ministry urged the public to exercise caution and avoid any activity that may disrupt nesting, cause hatchling disorientation, or result in nest abandonment.

The five species of marine turtles visiting TT's shores during this season – the leatherback turtle, green turtle, loggerhead, Olive Ridley, and hawksbill, are classified as Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS), and are protected by law under Legal Notice No.89, Vol.53, No.37 and Section 2 of Conservation of Wild Life Act (CoWA). Violations carry serious penalties, including a hefty fine of $100,000 and/or two years’ imprisonment.

The public is encouraged to follow these guidelines:

• Do not sit on turtles, as this can cause fatal organ damage.

• Keep beaches clean, as marine debris like plastic and fishing gear can entangle turtles.

• Avoid bright lights such as flambeaus, fires, and flashlights, which disorient hatchlings.

• Respect nesting sites and avoid driving, biking, digging, or removing sand from the beach.

• Report any harm to turtles, eggs, or hatchlings to the Forestry Division, Environmental Management Authority, or TT Police Service.

The ministry said strict adherence to the guidelines provided by authorised tour guides and co-operation with law enforcement officers is essential at all times.

People interested in turtle viewing tours can purchase permits at the locations below:

(Regular business hours: Monday to Friday, except public holidays)

• Forestry Division, Long Circular Road, St. James, Phone: 225-3861

• Forestry Division, Pleasantville, San Fernando, Phone: 225-3777 / 3774 / 3772

• Forestry Division, Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande, Phone: 225-3728

• District Revenue Office, Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, Phone: 671-4773

• District Revenue Office, Tunapuna, Phone: 662-2797

• Forestry Office, Rio Claro, Phone: 868-225-3743