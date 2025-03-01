Protect your hearing for Carnival

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As we grow older, our hearing begins to deteriorate. Exactly how fast and by how much are based on several factors, chief among them exposure.

Many people complain about noise pollution at certain times of the year, mostly having to deal with the setting off of fireworks and firecrackers. While some may claim that the type of music played constitutes noise pollution. That is a subjective topic and best left alone.

What is more important is the level of exposure to high sound pressure levels (SPLs) mainly through being in close proximity to loudspeaker systems at fetes and on the road during Carnival.

This ought to be a serious concern, especially to people who are directly in the line of fire, whether through working or revelling in such environments. However, due to the lack of scientific studies locally and the relaxation of noise pollution laws at Carnival time, many people put themselves at serious risk of damaging their hearing when they do not use recommended hearing protection.

Make no mistake about it, loud noises can cause hearing loss and prolonged exposure to loud noises will definitely cause hearing damage. The worst case is when such damage is permanent, a situation from which there is no return.

The generally accepted threshold at which ear protection is recommended by most OSH agencies is 85 decibels (dB) – the unit by which sound pressure level is measured.

It therefore cannot be stressed enough that people who find themselves exposed to high SPLs should wear hearing protection. Earbuds for cellular phones offer limited protection by attenuating loud noises, but are practically useless when one is exposed to music sources playing at over 100 dB for hours on end.

At minimum, a good pair of earplugs should be used; these usually provide around -20dB of protection/attenuation. The good news is that they are relatively cheap and readily available in different shapes, sizes and colours, should one be concerned about whether they are fashionable enough to complement one's garb.

It may be a wholesome suggestion that for future events bandleaders and promoters offer these as options to masqueraders and patrons, perhaps as one of the several items that comprise their "Carnival package" or perhaps offer them for purchase at the entrance to fetes, where exposure to very loud music levels over a sustained period is certain.

Either way, the onus should really be on the individual to protect their hearing, in the same way that one protects one's vision from glare, or one's skin from sun damage. So please, people, protect your hearing this Carnival, yuh hear!

RALPH DEONARINE

Chase Village