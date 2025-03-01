Pardymania at Kiddies Carnival

A masquerader from Fun Time Mas Productions portrays A Journey Through Africa, at Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THOUSANDS of children, from those in strollers to pre-teens, lined the streets, revelling in the vibrant chaos of their time of the year, Kiddies Carnival.

Dressed in colourful costumes, the junior masqueraders in the Junior Parade of Bands pranced across the Queen's Park Savannah stage on March 1, embracing the festive spirit and enjoying their time in the sun.

Over 90 bands were scheduled to cross the Savannah stage, and by 1.30 pm, approximately 50 bands were still waiting to make their way across.

Newsday was at the Savannah and noticed most bands being compliant with the allotted time given to cross the stage.

Up to 1.30 pm, the only injury on the stage occurred when a moko jumbie from Belmont Boys' RC fell and had to be assisted to receive medical attention.

At the Grand Stand, the crowd steadily grew. Around 700 people were seated, bobbing their heads and swaying in their seats to the rhythms of the big trucks, while watching the children cross the stage.

This year, some Carnival bands chose themes aligned with nature and tribute to Carnival icons.

DMC Kids Mas Band portraying Nah Leaving ­ A Story of Home sections included the (Caroni) Bird Sanctuary, Steelpans, Buccoo Reef, the Savannah, La Brea and Sorrel/mauby barks.

JB Kiddies Carnival paid tribute to the late educator, music director, artist and cultural icon Pat Bishop.

Rainbow Mas Production and Carvalho Mas Kiddies portrayed the Royalty of the Butterflies and My Magical Garden respectively.

And if the kiddies Carnival is any indication of who will walk away with the Road March title, two clear contenders emerged, Machel Montano's Pardy and Bunji Garlin's Carry It. Montano's Pardy seemed to be carrying itself to the title.

Thousand of people also stood on Frederick Street in Port of Spain looking on, including tourists.

Newsday spoke to two foreigners and got their opinions of their experience.

Cesar Duarte, 53, from the Philippines, a crew member on one of the visiting cruise ships said the masqueraders looked nice and complimented TT on having friendly people.

Nikki Sargeant, 46, is US-born with Trinidadian parentage, said while she grew up in TT, it was her first time back since 2011.

"Every aspect of it is beautiful. Just to see the kids, the craftsmanship of the costumes is fascinating to see."

She said was mesmerised by one of the bands.

"There was one with jellyfish. Oh my God, they were so beautiful. The pink with the iridescent gel.

"It always fascinates me to see the basic things they take and make into such a beautiful costume."

Sergeant said that her pick for the Road March title was Carry It, and said she was excited to attend Panorama on March 1, where she hoped bp Renegades would claim the title.

With reporting by Roneil Walcott