Nurses fete, InDiGlo thrill party-goers

One Arima International promoter JT, second from right, with some friends at InDiGlo. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ONE Arima International and Lyke We Promotion dominated East and Central Trinidad with their annual Carnival fetes, delivering memorable experiences for partygoers.

Lyke We Promotion hosted the Nurses Cooler Fete for the second year at The Well Fun Park’s poolside in Cunupia on February 22.

Originally aimed at public healthcare staff and their friends, this year’s event expanded to include private institutions as Promoter Terry Griffith extended invitations widely. This saw Medical Associates in St Joseph boasting the largest and liveliest turnout.

The fete featured energetic live performances from Yung Bredda, Yankey Boy, Anika Berry, and RKG, keeping the crowd entertained throughout the evening.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Griffith noted, "This year had a much better turnout, and next year will be even bigger. I love how the event is growing organically, along with our corporate partnerships."

One Arima International, a household name in Arima’s party scene, hosted InDiGlo, arguably the most sought-after event in the East for Carnival. The “wear white” food-inclusive event took place also on February 22 at River Ranch, Blanchisseuse Road and was dubbed The Homecoming of the Viking by promoter JT.

In anticipation of the event, JT shared, "Bunji Garlin will perform a full set in Arima, and I hope this encourages longtime partygoers to return to the fete scene. It’s been a while since Bunji performed here, and we’re looking forward to it."

Despite battling a sore throat, Bunji Garlin delivered a fiery performance, fulfilling JT’s vision. The Road March contender's set reached its peak with his hit Carry It, as the crowd passionately sang along, proving where Arima’s support lies for this year’s Road March title.

Additional live performances from soca veterans Ronnie McIntosh and M1 (aka Menace) added to the vibrant atmosphere. Hosts Ken Simmons and AllStar Hayden kept the energy high, while DJs Linx, Selector Skull, Jon Boi, and Dee Blaze controlled the music, ensuring a seamless and electrifying experience.

Both events showcased the spirit of Trinidad’s Carnival, blending community, culture, and music in spectacular fashion.