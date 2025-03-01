New monarchs crowned at Couva Carnival calypso show

Joanne Gibson, singing as Queen Voice, captures the Couva Senior Calypso Monarch crown on February 28. - Photo courtesy Couva Carnival Committee

NEW monarchs were crowned in the Couva Carnival Calypso Competition 2025, with Joanne Gibson capturing the senior monarch crown while Katelin Sultan sang her way to the junior title when the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) held the grand finals at the Couva Car Park on February 28.

Estherlita Lowmans placed second and defending champion Rawle "Ratel" Peters came third in the senior race. Jimean Burnett took second place and Lashawnna Lowmans third in the junior category.

Gibson, singing as Queen Voice, stole the judges’ favour with a masterful performance of her seasonal hit, Staying in Calypso, which underscored her preference for the calypso genre instead of soca. She gave several reasons for her decision to stay with calypso, including the many serious issues the artform tackles in society.

“I am thrilled to take home the Couva Senior Calypso Monarch crown after placing second last year. Calypso is in my DNA and I intend to continue to proudly wave its flag,” said an ecstatic Gibson, who sings with TUCO South-Central Kaiso Showkase. She takes home a trophy and $7,000 for her victory.

Katelin Sultan was a crowd favourite the moment she took to the stage at the Couva Carnival Centre to perform her hit song, Say A Prayer For My Country which enumerates many of the ills facing TT.

At age 11, Sultan became the youngest person to win the Couva Junior Calypso Monarch crown. This victory was especially sweet for her as she had placed second in all four calypso competitions she participated in before the Couva competition.

“It is a great relief to finally win a title this year. I’m very, very happy because of the hard work and intense preparation I had to put in to achieve this success,” said a thrilled Sultan who will receive a trophy and $4,000.

Ezekiel Clarke, coordinator of the show, who doubled up as MC, said he was pleased that the hundreds of patrons who turned out for the finals were given a very entertaining package of calypsoes.

“I think the performances were of a very high standard this year. We congratulate the winners and every single one of the finalists for a truly great evening,” Clarke said.

Couva Calypso Monarch results

Senior Monarch

1. Joanne Gibson (Queen Voice) – Staying in Calypso

2. Estherlita Lowmans (Sweet Estherlita) – Calypso Deserves Much More

3. Rawle "Ratel" Peters – Is Greed

4. Eohraim Ramkissoon – The Bye and Bye

5. Georgia Charles-McIntyre (The Messenger) – Stand in the Gap

6. Anastasia Richardson – Watch Yuh Clock

7. N’Janella Duncan-Regis – New Chapter

8. Junior Noel (Mr Famous) – Low Down the Music

9. Lystra Nurse (Lady Lystra) – I Have Hope

10. Caleb Hinds – Cut the Grass

11. Kadeem Graham – Just a Voice Away

12. Kerron Roberts (Flippy) – Medaless

13. Andrew Fareira (Yellows) – Stand Up

14. Kenyatta King (Mega Bytes) – Duncy and Hungry

Junior Monarch

1. Katelin Sultan – Say a Prayer for my Country

2. Jimean Burnett – Know Your Worth

3. Lashawnna Lowmans – Gimme Calypso

4. Jah’Majesty Chsrles – Highway Child

5. Keshawn Gomez – Mr Politician

6. Chelsea Figueroa – Turn Down Your Cell

7. Marcus McDonald – Ain’t Retired Yet

8. Zking Moses – I Believe in TT

9. Janavi Deokie-Rampersad – The Things Ah See