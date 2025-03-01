Moruga man murdered

- File photo

The body of a man was found in a wooden structure in Moruga on February 28.

The victim has been identified as Damien Sion Johnny Cooper, 47, of Moruga Main Road, near Champion Hill in Fifth Company Village.

His body was discovered in a foetal position next to a mattress in the house around 11 am. The police said that a 39-year-old male cousin went to visit Cooper.

He called out to him repeatedly, and when he did not receive a response, he opened the front door and found the body.

The victim appeared to have been chopped and stabbed.

>

PC Jointe and other officers from St Mary’s police post, along with Cpl Julamsingh and other police from of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made.