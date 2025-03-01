Hunting season is closed

- File photo

THE 2024-2025 hunting season is now closed, and people have until March 31 to dispose of all game animal carcasses or parts.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries said the season officially closed on March 1, as part of ongoing efforts to protect the nation’s wildlife, maintain ecological balance, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Trinidad and Tobago’s natural resources.

Anyone found hunting during the closed season can be fined up to $100,000, as per Legal Notice 275 of 2020.

The statement advised all hunters and the public to adhere to the laws. It also said that holders of 2024-2025 hunting permits must submit their mandatory data return forms by May 31.

Those who fail to submit the forms within that period may face a fine of $2,500 per form.

>

The forms can be submitted to the district revenue offices in Tunapuna and Chaguanas. They can also be submitted to the forestry offices in Rio Claro, Long Circular Road in St James, Balisier Avenue in Pleasantville, Sangre Grande, and the Department of Natural Resources and Forestry in Tobago.

The ministry urges all individuals to adhere to these regulations to support wildlife conservation and protect the delicate ecological balance of TT.

“Compliance is essential to ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from our country’s rich biodiversity,” the statement said.

The 2024-2025 hunting season opened on October 1, 2024, and ended on February 28.