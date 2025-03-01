Features
Glorious kings and queens of Carnival
Antonio Rampersad crosses the stage in his costume Jungle Fever at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. Rampersad was crowned the Junior King of Carnival, with 417 points. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
THE kings and queens of Carnival put on a majestic display of colour and craftsmanship at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. The Junior Kings and Queens competed in the finals of their division, while the seniors participated in the semifinals of their respective class.
Antonio Rampersad was crowned the junior Carnival king with his portrayal of Jungle Fever. J'nai Edwards was named the junior queen of Carnival, with her winning costume titled Medicine Woman-D Folk Healer.
The finals for the senior kings and queens will be held at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 2.
Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these images of the junior and senior competitions.
J'nai Edwards crosses the stage in Medicine Woman-D Folk Healer from the 2025 presentation Trini Bush Medicine at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. Edwards was crowned the Junior Carnival Queen, winning the competition with 408 points. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Yvonne Rose Mack crosses the stage with The Meandering Mandarin of Salah It from the presentation Salty-A Tale of the Seven Seas at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. Mack placed second in the queen competition with 405 points. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Annalee crosses the stage in her costume The Beauty of Love in the creative category, at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. Rampersad placed third in the queen competition with 403 points. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Khayri-Jaalam Williams, crosses the stage in his costume Secrets of the Sky in the creative topical category at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. Williams placed second in the king competition. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Ares Barkarr crosses the stage in his costume titled Serpent of Kalah at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. Barkarr placed third in the king competition. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Jada Forde crosses the stage in her costume Buccoo Reef at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Japhia Joseph crosses the stage in her costume Couleurs Ou Jardin, in the fantasy category at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Korrie Carrio, crosses the stage in her costume Jardin Fleuri from the presentation My Magical Garden at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Kaleigha Stanley crosses the stage in her costume Jewel of the Botanic Gardens in the original category with the presentation Nah Leaving, at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Marlon Rampersad crosses the stage in his costume titled King Mansa Musa from the presentation African Royals at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Ravi Lakhan crosses the stage in his costume titled Midnight Robber-Lord of Darkness and Death in the original category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Russell Grant crosses the stage in his costume King Sampson in the African category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Arif Grantum crosses the stage in his costume Jafar-Socerer of Agrabah in the creative category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Ted Eustace crosses the stage in Journey to Mayaro in the African category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Jahmarley Bisnath crosses the stage in his costume titled The Scarecrow in the fancy sailor category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Curtis Eustace crosses the stage in Spirit of D Gasparee Cave in the creative topical category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Joseph Lewis crosses the stage in his costume Jaixue Shenlong-Guardian of the Universe in the fantasy topical category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Tekel Sylvan, crosses the stage in his costume Mictlantcuhtli - Mictlan God of the Underworld in the fantasy category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Fareid Carvalho crosses the stage in his costume Dralozo A Being From the Sun in the original category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Savitri Holassie crosses the stage in her costume Beira-Queen of Eternal Winter in the original category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semi-finals at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Joel Roney John in his costume D Witch Doctor at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Semoi Matthew crosses the stage in her senior queen of Carnival costume La Terre Mere at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Anna Jardine crosses the stage with her costume Edenonia-A Breath of Fresh Air the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Ronald Barney Blaize portrays The Might of Poseidon at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Nigel Baptiste portrays Rhythmic Vibrations-The Universal Language at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Erron Sookdeo crosses the stage in his costume An African Drummer in the creative category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Franklyn Jagdeo crosses the stage in his costume Spirit of An African Witch Doctor at the semifinals of the senior kings and queens of Carnival at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Arif Grantum crosses the stage in his costume Jafar-Socerer of Agrabah in the creative category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Daniel Bascombe crosses the stage in his costume King Noel in the African category at the senior kings and queens of Carnival semifinals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
