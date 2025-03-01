Glorious kings and queens of Carnival

Antonio Rampersad crosses the stage in his costume Jungle Fever at the junior kings and queens of Carnival finals at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. Rampersad was crowned the Junior King of Carnival, with 417 points. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE kings and queens of Carnival put on a majestic display of colour and craftsmanship at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. The Junior Kings and Queens competed in the finals of their division, while the seniors participated in the semifinals of their respective class.

Antonio Rampersad was crowned the junior Carnival king with his portrayal of Jungle Fever. J'nai Edwards was named the junior queen of Carnival, with her winning costume titled Medicine Woman-D Folk Healer.

The finals for the senior kings and queens will be held at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 2.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these images of the junior and senior competitions.

