Carnival events

Makeshi Leach crosses the stage in his senior king of Carnival costume titled Wings of Hope and Love at the Senior Kings and Queens of Carnival semi-finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

March 1

2 am: Ambush Boot Camp

7 am: Strut Carnival Cooler Cruise, Harbour Master

9 am: Jr Parade of Bands QPS, PoS

11 am: Bacchanal Brunch 2025

12 pm: Lions Club of PoS Central Fete de Paris – BYOB, Lions Cultural Centre, Fitzblackman Dr, Woodbrook

1 pm: Kiddies Carnival, Couva car park

2 pm: Kairi People’s Jus’ Bring It Home, Sound Forge, 1 Christopher Samuel Dr, off Mucurapo Rd, St James

4 pm: Pure Platinum ultra premium all-inclusive, Estate 101, Saddle Rd, Maraval



4 pm: Chaguanas Jr Calypso finals, Ramsaran St, Chaguanas

5 pm: Euphoria, Jamboree Park, Valsayn North

5 pm: Stickfighting competition, pan and extempo, Couva car park

5.30 pm: Royalty, Estate 101, Maraval

6 pm: Jamboree Fete, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s

7 pm: National Panorama Large Conventional bands finals, QPS, PoS

7 pm: Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant.

7 pm: Chutney Soca 30th VVIP all-inclusive at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

March 2

San Fernando Kiddies Carnival from Paramount Building, Circular Rd, Coffee St, Cipero St to Skinner Park.

2 am: Focus Cooler Fete, Pier 2, Chaguaramas.

2 am: Chaguanas J’Ouvert at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas; 5 am.

3 am: FOC Carnival 2025;

4 am: Soaka Street Festival, Serpentine Rd, Woodbrook

4am: Kairi People’s Breakfast Is.... Hasely Crawford Stadium Wrightson Rd, PoS

4 am: Sunny Side Up all-inclusive breakfast party at Diego Martin Central Secondary School,

4 am: D’Original Vale Breakfast Party, Drew Manor, Santa Barbara Blvd, Santa Cruz

2 pm: Chaguanas Jr Parade of Bands, Ramsaran St, Chaguanas

2 pm: Havoc Welcome To Atlantis, PoS

4 pm: Hydro-Fit’s Carnival Soiree 10, St Michael & All Angels Anglican church yard Wendy Fitzwilliam Blvd, Diamond Vale, DM

4 pm: Moka Xtreme, St Andrew’s Golf Club Moka, Maraval

5 pm: Luxx all-inclusive, Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s

6 pm: Brian Lara all-inclusive, Lady Chancellor, St Clair

7 pm: Dimanche Gras – Calypso Monarch, Carnival Kings & Queens finals, at Grand Stand, QPS, PoS

March 3

4 am: J’Ouvert – east, north, south, central and Tobago (Crown Point & Roxborough)

4 am: Neville Jules Bomb Competition, Victoria Sq, PoS

5 am: Chaguanas J’Ouvert, Ramsaran St, Chaguanas

5 am: J’Ouvert competition, Couva car park

9 am: Traditional parade, Grand Stand, QPS, PoS

5 pm: Chaguanas Pan Fiesta, Ramsaran St, Chaguanas

7 pm: Monday Nite Mas and King and Queen of the bands competitions, Couva

8 pm: Pan Trinbago South/Central Region hosts Pan On ‘D” Coffee

9 pm: Brass Bacchanal 5th Edition, QPS, PoS

Pan on D Road all regions and Tobago.

March 4

9 am: Parade of the bands – all regions

11 am: Parade of the bands, las lap, Couva car park.

March 6-8

Steelpan/Carnival Arts conference, Theatre 1, UTT Campus, NAPA

March 8

8 pm: Pan Trinbago Carnival Lagniappe Carnival Champs, QPS, PoS