Canboulay Riots

Actors perform during the Canboulay riots re-enactment at Piccadilly Greens, Port of Spain on February 28. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE re-enactment of the 1881 Canboulay Riots took place on Piccadilly Street in East Port of Spain on February 28.

Kambule, the Eintou Springer play was performed by members of the Idakeda Group. Newsday’s photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these highlights.

