Ash Wednesday Cool Down at Carnival Village

Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Leis) performs at the opening of the John Cupid Carnival Village at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 7. The village will host its final event on March 5. - Photo by Sean Douglas

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) said it the John Cupid Carnival Village evening concert series will have a finale on March 5, from 7 pm.

There are no scheduled evening concerts until Ash Wednesday but the village will remain open to the public with a variety of vendors and goods on display and after-work entertainment at the bar.

The concert titled Cool Down closes off the 2025 activities of the village by paying tribute to the artistes, vendors and patrons who made the village a resounding success, the NCC said in a media release.

Th evening concert series drew tens of thousands to the village on a regular basis for gatherings filled with celebrations of all things TT Carnival and more, the release said.

The commission thanked the community for the "generous outpouring of support and patronage" at this year’s village.

For more info: visit the NCC online at ncctt.org, or Facebook and Instagram.