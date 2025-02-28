You are a national treasure, PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Prime Minister Rowley.

Of the very many well-deserved accolades and words of gratitude that will be extended to you for your decades of service to our country as MP, minister, opposition leader and Prime Minister, I would like to thank our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for keeping power upon you for these many years.

I know it has not been easy, but believe me, you have encouraged me as a Christian. With all the abominable lies spoken against you, the relentless attacks, false accusations, words of disrespect, the maligning of your character, all that has come against you and all that you had to endure, it is clear that God has been on your side, holding you up, being your rock and fortress. A man weaker in faith might have crumbled. But thank God for His divine grace and anointing which are upon you.

God has blessed you to be one of the most brilliant minds in our country, an educator, par excellence, a fount of knowledge. I consider you a national treasure.

I pray that your latter days will be better than your former days and that you will be in good health and prosper as your soul doth prosper. May God bless and reward you richly and may righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Ghost be yours, always.

J MILLER

San Fernando