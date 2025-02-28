Trinidad and Tobago horses vie for glory in Barbados

Jockey Dillon Khelawan rides Hello World to victory in the First Citizens Gold Cup at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, December 26, 2024. - Daniel Prentice/File photo

JASON CLIFTON

PUNTERS will be salivating over a thrilling ten-race card when racing action continues March 1 at Garrison Savannah, Barbados.

The feature contest will be the 42nd running of The Sandy Lane Gold Cup in which eight top-class runners will face starter Mark Batson at approximately 5.40pm.

Of the eight thoroughbreds, four are American-bred runners. These horses are Jerry The Nipper for trainer Todd Pletcher; The Goddess Nike, now campaigning at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, and in the hands of champion trainer John O'Brien; Portfolio Company, being conditioned by Chad Brown; and Harrow that is in the care of Saffie Joseph Jnr.

The other two feature races will be the 20th edition of Sandy Lane Spa Sprint Stakes and Trophy that is open to three-year-olds-and-older horses which will run over 1,100m and has a post time of 3.25 pm. The flag of Trinidad and Tobago will be flown in this contest with Sneaky Cheeky and D'Hummingbird in this very highly anticipated contest.

The co-feature is the 22nd running of the Tanglewood Stakes and Trophy a grade-one contest that has attracted a quality field of 14 thoroughbreds. In this very mouth-watering clash there will be two Trinidad-bred runners. These horses are Princess Aruna that will have the services of Rickey Walcott and Hello World that will have Dillon Khelawan doing the steering job for O'Brien.