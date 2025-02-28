Sporting legends join Machel on Punchy stage

Machel Montano, from left, pays tribute to TT sporting legends Dwight Yorke, Brian Lara, Dwayne Bravo and Russell Latapy. PHOTO COURTESY MACHEL MONTANO FACEBOOK PAGE - PHOTO COURTESY MACHEL MONTANO FACEBOOK PAGE

FOUR TT sporting legends joined soca star Machel Montano on stage at Punchy Wednesday Fete, at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on February 26.

During Montano's performance of his hit song Pardy, West Indies batting icon Brian Lara, TT and Manchester United stalwart Dwight Yorke and TT football maestro Russell Latapy were introduced. Lara, Yorke and Latapy were among the most popular athletes locally, regionally and internationally in the 1990s and 2000s. They have also been close friends since the 1990s, spending time together off the playing field. Former West Indies all rounder Bravo, known for his dancing skills after grabbing a wicket on the cricket field, joined in on the fun.

Montano asked the crowd to appreciate the contributions of the quartet to TT and the West Indies. "Can we give them their flowers right now," he said.

The soca star then changed the words of Pardy to include the names of the former athletes.

Montano asked the crowd if they wanted him to perform at Lara's annual fete on Carnival Sunday. The multiple soca monarch and road march winner, then said Lara should first help him at the Calypso Monarch finals, also on Sunday.

