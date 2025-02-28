San Fernando crowns 3 Carnival monarchs

Allison Emma John's the 2025 South Carnival queen with her portrayal The Souvenir Doll. The competition took place at Harris Promenade, San Fernando on February 27. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE city of San Fernando has three new Carnival monarchs in mas and kaiso.

Kyle Cowie, who sings under the sobriquet “KC”, is the South calypso monarch, Jahmarley Joshua Bisnath is the South Carnival king, and Allison Emma John retains her crown as the South Carnival queen.

Night of the Sando Monarchs was held on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on February 27, where the senior South calypso monarch and kings and queens of the band competitions were held. It was free to the public.

Results were not announced on the same night as a poor sound system caused the show to get off to a late start, some two and a half hours after 7 pm. It finished around 1 am on February 28, and by that time, many of the competitors and the audience had left.

A decision was taken to present prizes at 5 pm on February 28 at the San Fernando City Council Chambers.

Results were sent by WhatsApp to the media on Friday morning.

Fourteen calypsonians came up against the defending monarch Darwren “Pharoah” Greenidge for a trophy and cash prize.

In the end, KC snatched the title from Pharoah, with a calypso called Western Town, a strong commentary on crime, comparing TT to a western town where disputes were settled by the gun. KC was a winner by a wide margin, amassing 470 points, 29 ahead of the second-place winner.

Pharoah, the last among the 15 contenders, performed America Has Spoken.

Second place went to Nicholas “Nikko Ash” Ashby who sang a compelling social commentary, The Last Letter (Dear Son, Dear Pa) about an imprisoned father’s plea to his son to not emulate him but elevate himself as a model citizen. He received 449 points for this effort.

With ten points behind (439) Curlissa Charles-Mapp copped third place with The Original Superwoman.

In the king of the band competition, a moko jumbie portrayal of a Scarecrow, depicted by Bisnath, from the band Pan Mas Traditions Fancy Sailors, danced his way into the hearts of the judges and into first place.

Bisnath scored 253 points, 18 points ahead of second-place winner Ronald Blaize who portrayed Poseidon (235). Pulling up in third place with 230 points was Joel Roney John whose portrayal was titled The Witch Doctor.

John was crowned South king in 2024.

In the queen’s category, his sister and also the 2024 queen, Allison Emma John retained her crown. Her portrayal of The Souvenir Doll spurred her into first place with 224 points, three points ahead of Roxanne Pope Hospedales's (221) portrayal of Woven Majesty from the band, Fireworks Carnival Enchantica. Janice Linda Richards, in the fancy sailor category, portraying Josephine Baker’s Bedazzled was awarded third place.