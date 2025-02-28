Red Force Women seek second win in Super50 Cup

Trinidad and Tobago bowler Anisa Mohammed. (FILE PHOTO) -

The Red Force women resume their 2025 CG United Women’s Super50 Cup campaign against Windwards Islands when round three bowls off at St Paul’s Sports Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts, on February 28.

Both teams have recorded a win and a loss each from their two opening matches and will be hoping to add another victory towards Super50 Cup quest.

Despite losing their first match to Jamaica by 51 runs, TT bounced back to defeat Leewards in their second match by four wickets.

Windwards, on the other hand, won their opening contest by a massive 217 runs against Leewards but fell to Barbados by 56 runs in the second.

Right-arm off-spinner Anisa Mohammed has been the pick of the TT bowlers so far, having snapped up 3/40 against Jamaica and 3/26 versus the Leewards.

Fifteen-year-old, right-arm fast bowler Amrita Ramtahal has also shown good form with the ball, snaring 2/34 in the first, and a stellar 4/27 in the second.

This pair, partnered with off-spinner and captain Karishma Ramharack, left-arm orthodox Steffie Soogrim, fast bowler Amelia Khan and off-spinner Samara Ramnath will be tasked with dismantling the Windwards outfit.

With the bat, only Britney Cooper (72) has gone past 50 runs in a match but there have been some promising performances from her teammates. Cooper and Mohammed (32) combined for an 89-run partnership against Leewards, with Lee-Ann Kirby smashing an unbeaten, match-winning 41 from 37 balls to lead TT home.

Soogrim (34) top scored in the opening match with Ramharack and Djellaba Joseph scoring 32 each.

Against Windwards, TT would need a solid batting performance, partnered with the bowlers, to confirm a much-needed win.

Likewise, Windwards’ leg-spinner Any Fletcher was unstoppable with the ball against Leewards as she bagged an impressive 5/15 from seven overs with off-spinner Amiah Gilbert picking up 2/25.

Against Barbados, four bowlers picked up two wickets each — fast bowlers Pearl Etienne (2/22) and Jannillea Glasgow (2/24) and spinners Zaida James (2/30) and Fletcher (2/37).

Windwards have showed good form with the ball and victory against TT depends highly on their bowling attack.

Their batting, though, has not been too aggressive with Glasgow (55 not out) and James (21) the top contributors in the first match and Ashlene Edward (31) and Fletcher (29) in the second.

In other round three matches on February 28, Leewards meet Guyana at Warner Park while Jamaica go up against Barbados at Conaree Sports Club.