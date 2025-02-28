Rambally withdraws bid to rep UNC in Chaguanas West election

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CHAGUANAS West MP Dinesh Rambally has announced the withdrawal of his candidacy to be a nominee/candidate in this year's general election

He made the announcement in a statement on February 28.

Rambally said his decision was based on what he described as the party using racism, bigotry and intolerance as political strategies.

He added, "The increasingly irresponsible rhetoric from the political leader/Opposition Leader should be a cause for concern for everyone on the national executive, as well as MPs and senators."

Rambally claimed "many seem willing to sacrifice their dignity and principles in the pursuit of political office."

>

He called on the party to abandon this reckless and dangerous approach before irreparable harm was done to it.

"Our nation is at a crossroads. What we need now is leadership that fosters unity, responsibility and vision – not inflammatory rhetoric and racial animosity."

Rambally is the second incumbent UNC MP to withdraw his candidacy.

The first was Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir.

UNC MPs Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Rodney Charles, Rambally and Ragbir have all publicly questioned Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the party to victory in the election.

Ragbir was scheduled to appear before the UNC's screening committee, chaired by Persad-Bissessar, in Chaguanas, on February 14.

But in a statement on February 13, he said he would not participate because he could not align himself with "a party that has abandoned its principles, rewards mediocrity, shields those accused of wrongdoing, and punishes integrity."

He cited Persad-Bissessar's claims of a racist political plot in relation to issues raised in an ongoing legal matter with the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBD).

Before screening at UNC headquarters in Chaguanas on February 19, Persad-Bissessar was unfazed by Ragbir's criticisms of her.

>

She was confident the UNC would retain Cumuto/Manzanilla without Ragbir because it is a UNC safe seat.