Ramadan a month of fasting, reflection, and devotion

Ramadan holds deep significance as it marks the revelation of the Holy Qu'ran to the Prophet Muhammad through the Angel Jibrael. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Based on the sighting of the new moon (al Hilaal), Muslims around the world will observe the sacred month of Ramadan starting either the evening of February 28 or March 1.

The sacred month of Ramadan is a time of fasting, reflection, and devotion.

According to Imam Ahamad Hosein, acting president of the Anjuman Sunnat-ul Jamaat Association (ASJA), fasting is a religious obligation for Muslims, as prescribed by Allah.

“Allah, the one and only God in Islam, has made fasting obligatory upon the followers of Muhammad just as he made it obligatory upon the preceding nations,” he explained, citing the Holy Qu'ran (2:183): “O you who believe, fasting has been made obligatory upon you, just as it was made obligatory upon those who were before you, so that you may learn

taqwa (piety).”

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The dates of Ramadan change every year because Islam uses a a calendar based on the cycles of the moon and not the Gregorian calendar. The Muslim calendar is 11 or 12 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

“The Qu'ran was sent as guidance for all of humanity,” Hosein emphasised. Fasting (

Sawm) during Ramadan is one of the five fundamental pillars of Islam.

The other four, as outlined by Hosein include:

Faith (

Shahada) – The declaration that there is only one God (Allah) and that Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is his messenger.

Prayer (

Salah) – Performing five daily prayers.

Charity (

Zakaat) – Giving to those in need.

Pilgrimage (

Hajj) – Undertaking a journey to Mecca at least once in a lifetime, if financially and physically able.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and marital relations. “With the early rising for

Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal), Muslims pray the

Fajr (morning) prayer, seeking the blessings of Allah,” said Hosein.

“The fast is maintained diligently throughout the day until sunset when it is traditionally broken with dates and water before the evening meal.”

When asked about the purpose of fasting, the Imam shared, “Fasting has been ordained as a religious duty for Muslims to subdue their lust and keep their appetite well within reasonable bounds. We are advised not to become slaves to lust and appetite, thereby losing control over ourselves.”

The Prophet Muhammad instructed: “Do not fast till you see the new moon and do not break the fast until you see the new moon.” Fasting, Hosein explained, is not a punishment but a means of spiritual discipline.

“The Holy Qu'ran clearly states that a man cannot attain salvation unless he learns to restrain himself from low desires,” he noted. “We must remember that Allah (

Subhanahu wa Ta’ala) does not impose a check only on eating, drinking, and marital relations from dawn to sunset, but also exhorts his servants to refrain from other foul acts such as backbiting, foul speech, and lying etcetera.

“Fasting offers numerous benefits, from spiritual growth to community unity and physical well-being. Among the spiritual benefits of fasting is that it strengthens your patience, teaches self-restraint, and helps you practice good moral values,” said Imam Hosein.

Socially, fasting fosters unity and discipline within the Muslim community. “It creates a feeling of mercy and good character in believers and also protects society from evils and vices,” he explained.

Health-wise, fasting has cleansing effects on the body. “It purifies the intestines and stomach and eliminates toxic excesses,” he added.

“During Ramadan, acts of good deeds are practiced in an increased manner, which is beneficial for everyone.”

The month of Ramadan is divided into three ten-day periods:

· The first ten days bring the mercies of Allah.

· The second ten days bring forgiveness.

· The final ten days bring freedom from the hellfire.

A particularly sacred night,

Lailatul Qadr, falls within Ramadan. “Anyone waking up on this night to worship Allah (

Subhanahu wa Ta’ala) reaps the reward of more than one thousand months of

Ibadaah (worship).”

Hosein also noted that acts of worship during Ramadan bring greater rewards. “The performance of minor (

nafl) acts during the month of Ramadan brings you the rewards as though you have performed a compulsory act and gets you closer to Allah. Also, the performance of a compulsory (

fard) act in Ramadan gets you the reward of 70

fard acts done at any other time of the year.”

As Muslims worldwide observe this holy month, Hosein shared his message: “Wherever Muslims are, embrace the lessons learned during the sacred month of Ramadan and integrate them into your daily lives.”