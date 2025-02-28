Pan a symbol of power or problems?

THE EDITOR: Symbols are fundamental to the cohesion and identity of a sovereign society. From a communications perspective, they serve as powerful tools that encapsulate shared values and foster a sense of unity among citizens. By rallying around common symbols, individuals find common ground, promoting collective identity.

Earlier this year, we decided to replace the depiction of Christopher Columbus's three ships on our coat of arms with the steelpan, our national instrument. This common national symbol brings together elements emblematic of a country's history, culture, and values. The inclusion of the steelpan on our coat of arms reinforces this instrument as a cultural relic and official national symbol.

Reflecting on our education, many of us can recall the detailed lessons about Columbus's ships ingrained in our curriculum. We learned about their sizes, the challenges faced during their voyages, and their historical significance. This comprehensive understanding was imparted to ensure we grasped the impact of these symbols that defined aspects of our identity.

Similarly, with the steelpan now reinforced as a national emblem, it is imperative that we educate and re-educate ourselves and future generations about its origins, development, and significance. This knowledge will deepen our appreciation for the instrument and its role in our national identity.

Recently, there have been pressing concerns regarding the transparency and understanding of competitive steelpan events. It seems that citizens cannot agree on the fairness related to a winning performance. This lack of clarity can lead to misconceptions and, in my opinion, diminish the appreciation of the musical art form.

Given that the government provides financial support to the steelpan fraternity, it is only fitting that there be a clear, accessible framework outlining our understanding of competition. This would promote accountability and allow enthusiasts and novices alike to understand and appreciate competitive play, as it seems that expertise resides with a select few.

Educational programmes and workshops aimed at demystifying the elements of steelpan music and performance are now crucial. These initiatives could be further integrated into schools and community centres, offering hands-on experiences and fostering a deeper connection to our national instrument.

As we transition to feature the steelpan on our coat of arms, let us seize this opportunity to educate ourselves about it, as this symbol will soon appear on the money we use, the passports we travel with, and official government documents that define who we are.

By doing so we honour the instrument and ensure it is revered with the respect and transparency it deserves. Embracing this symbol wholeheartedly will strengthen our national identity and unity.

Let us work towards the level of reverence needed for the national instrument, as apparent controversies, whether true or untrue, will damage the collective, unified society we all wish for after making such a significant change to redefine the symbolic nature of our identity.

SHAHAD ALI

via e-mail