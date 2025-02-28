Our cultural diversity

THE EDITOR: Coming to think of it, this little country of ours can be regarded as a model of cultural/religious diversity in a world torn by strife of this nature.

Where, for example, thousands have died in Ukraine and Palestine et al, and the many who are still alive live in this perennial fear of being blown to smithereens by an enemy bomb or drone, not to mention the inhumanity of having to live like nomads without the basics of food and shelter and an education for their children, we in TT have the opportunity to indulge in the euphoria of “wine and jam” without a care in the world about an unseen bullet.

Not to mention, of course, the creativity of the bards and costume makers and the children in all their glee. It’s something we always take for granted.

And where else, even as some are in the throes of ecstasy indulging their physical senses to the fullest and displaying their unique artistic talents, can you have others, side by side, experiencing the heights of spirituality in the celebration of Shivaratri?

In this celebration another side of human nature is fully at play with abstinence and devotion to the godhead paramount, while other people in their own way seek a different kind of inspiration, a different sense of fulfilment.

In such a scenario some may want to apply a conventional moral compass to a moment in the life of this country, as our Carnival as a religious occasion, but I think we should be more open-minded to see the self seeking its own form of self-realisation through the intensity of experience rather than being morally judgemental.

Carnival and Shivaratri side by side is a kind of uniqueness of which we as Trinidadians/Tobagonians should be justly proud and can be a model for the world.

