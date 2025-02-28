MIC Institute of Technology boosts Central FC

MIC CEO Anil Ramnarine, left, and Central FC president Kieron Edwards after signing the memorandum of agreement. -

The MIC Institute of Technology Ltd (MIC-IT) has signed a landmark memorandum of agreement with the TT Premier Football League tier-one club Central FC to create MIC Central FC.

The collaboration, spanning seven months, merges the talents of MIC-IT’s football team, MIC-IT Tigers, with the expertise of Central FC. The result, a statement read, “is a powerhouse squad that will compete under the new banner while focusing on player development, professional opportunities, and community engagement.”

MIC Central FC competes in the TTPFL tier one, with both organisations contributing to the club’s growth and visibility.

MIC-IT facilitates match-day transportation and provides access to premier training facilities. Players receive essential amenities such as refreshments during games, training sessions and travel kits.

Central FC will provide football expertise, oversee the staff, as well as contracted players and contribute to the club’s competitive strategies, collaborating closely with MIC-IT to ensure efficient operations.

Interested pro players over 17 will be enrolled in MIC-IT programmes, with the aim of ensuring they gain valuable skills on and off the field. The youth team will also prioritise homegrown talent, with opportunities for some of the players coming from MIC-IT’s trainees and alumni.

The agreement was signed on February 17 at MIC-IT’s head office in Macoya by MIC-IT’s CEO Anil Ramnarine, and Central FC president Kieron Edwards.

“The partnership will be reviewed after the 2024/2025 football season, with the possibility of renewal for the 2025/2026 season if both parties find it advantageous,” the statement added.

In addition to this partnership, MIC-IT also hosted a delegation from Suriname on February 13 aimed at exploring avenues for future collaboration.

Coming out of a memorandum of understanding signed between TT and Suriname in 2023, members of the MOU’s working group for capacity-building and knowledge exchange subcommittee visited MIC-IT to discuss possible future collaborations.

The delegation also toured MIC-IT’s advanced workshop exploring potential training opportunities.