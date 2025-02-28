MIC evade Police 55-19 in Courts All Sectors Netball

Police's Sparkle Defour looks to make a plat against UTT in the Courts All Sectors Netball League. - Faith Ayoung/File photo

Tiffany Gonzales guided MIC to a commanding 55-19 victory over Police in the final round of Courts All Sectors Netball League championship division matches last weekend, ahead of the Carnival break.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua, Gonzales showed good form scoring 43 of her 58 attempts with Elisha Ramkissoon scoring seven and Erica Job five.

Police’s Aaliyah Andrew was their best contributor with 11 goals from 15 attempts, while Tamika John (six) and Melissa Thomas (two) also contributed.

Other championship division matches saw UWI trounce Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) 53-20, with Maikea Bramble almost perfect with the ball, scoring 50 of her 53 attempts on goal. Bramble’s teammates Kayla Julien (two) and Tishanna Alexis (one) completed the scoring.

PNYC’s Cheryse James (13) was their best scorer with Kaliyah Cooper (four) and Maria Harradan (three) also scoring.

In the alternative division, University of Southern Caribbean (USC) were guided to a 25-16 triumph over UTT courtesy 15 goals from Gellana Grant. Ariel Villaroel also scored 11 for the victors while Adriana Moreno (13), Djenaba Davis (two) and Sydele Wiseman (one) got on the scoresheet for UTT.

In the other alternative contest, UTC edged Fire Youth 17-14 with the former’s Arianne Huggins (14) topping all scorers. Azalea Marcelle scored three for UTC.

For Fire Youth, Karissa Grant (nine), Nathalyia Fletcher (four) and Genesis Alexis (one) scored but their efforts were no match for the UTC attack.

The last premiership match saw MIC sweep UTC 76-29. Janeisha Cassimy was ruthless on the ball after scoring 44 from 53 attempts. Rehanna Ali was also in fine form as she scored 32 from 36.

UTC struggled to get going, trailing 23-5 after the first quarter, and were unable to stay in touch of a surging MIC outfit. With MIC ahead 39-14 at the half-time break, things never looked up for UTC as their deficit increased at the end of the third quarter (58-18).

The league resumes with championship division matches on March 6. Bermudez face UTT from 5.30 pm followed by Defence Force versus PNYC from 6.45 pm.

And on March 8 and 9, the two-day Fast 5 tournament commences for all three divisions.