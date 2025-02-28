'Messimania' in Jamaica: Auvray excited, but focused on Concacaf Cup victory

Trinidad and Tobago and Cavalier SC attacking midfielder Kaile Auvray is staying focused on the task at hand despite "Messimania" sweeping across Jamaica since the club was drawn against Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.

Inter Miami booked their place against the 2024 Caribbean Cup champions after disposing of Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on aggregate. Inter Miami won the first leg, on February 19, 1-0 courtesy a goal from their superstar Lionel Messi, and romped to victory 3-1 on February 25 with Messi again on the scorecard.

The buzz in Jamaica has become palpable amid the anticipation of the Argentine legend playing his first official game in Jamaica.

The opening leg of the tie kicks off on March 6 in Miami, with Messi playing in the Caribbean for the first time in the second leg on March 13.

According to reports out of Jamaica, the second leg has been moved from Cavalier's 3,000-capacity home ground to the 35,000-seater National Stadium in Kingston. The tickets had reportedly been sold out in 30 minutes.

In an interview with Newsday on February 28, Auvray, 20, who joined Cavalier last year, said, "There is a lot of hype. People are talking about the game a lot and scrambling for tickets."

On his reaction to the draw, the France-born Auvray said, "It was something we knew was a possibility, so once it became official, it was a big opportunity for the club and the country."

Despite the excitement, Auvray said advancing to the next round of competition is the main aim.

"The most important thing is the result."

Asked how he would feel to share the field with the iconic Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup in 2022 and back-to-back Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, Auvray said, "I can speak for myself, I don't see myself being starstruck. I just wanna go out there and do my best for the club."

Auvray said it would be amazing to share the field with Messi, Uruguay legend Luis Suarez and Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, players he grew up watching play for FC Barcelona, but he cannot afford to get distracted.

"Maybe after the game...But before and during (we have to focus)."

He said playing in the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League and a Copa America qualifier for Trinidad and Tobago has helped him prepare for big matches.

Auvray made his debut for Saint Martin in 2023, under his coach and father Stéphane Auvray, before switching allegiances to TT where his mother was born.