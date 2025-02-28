Kaiso Showkase thrills Couva with spicy calypsoes

De Juba performs. -

Calypsonians from TUCO South-Central Kaiso Showkase tent thrilled patrons with a spicy mixture of humorous and serious offerings when Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) kicked off six days of celebrations at the carnival centre, Couva Car Park, on February 27.

The calypsoes covered a variety of topics, ranging from the usual hard-hitting social and political commentary to stinging humorous numbers.

Not unexpectedly, US President Donald Trump came in for scathing criticism for some of his executive orders on taking up office and for his claim that immigrants were eating cats and dogs.

>

Kaiso Showkase has led off Couva Carnival celebrations for more than 20 years, with CCC chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maraj thanking the tent’s management for collaborating with the committee to bring top level performers to patrons in Central Trinidad.

A special treat for the audience was the appearance of two former Couva calypso monarchs, Victoria “Queen Victoria” Cooper-Rahim, who sang Ah Fraid, a number which drew stark differences between mainstream calypso and its offspring, soca; and Rivaldo London, who wondered why his hometown of Fyzabad has not yet received borough status.

Other performers who were favourites with patrons included Daddy Chinee, De Juba, Kerisse Bascombe, Lady Adanna, Queen Voice and Sexy Lynn.