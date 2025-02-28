Kaiden Pollard, Zion Phillip named U15 North/South Classic captains

Kaiden Pollard. -

Kaiden Pollard has been appointed captain of the North team to play South in the 2025 Under-15 Classic on March 7 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

The allrounder, on February 26, copped the player of the tournament and best batsman awards despite his North team losing the TT Cricket Board's Under-15 inter-zone final against South East.

Pollard hit a fiery 76 from 58 balls but could not prevent South East from lifting the trophy, winning by 12 runs in a competitive match at the Cricket Centre.

Sanjiv Bachu is Pollard’s vice-captain.

Zion Phillip, who skippered South East team to this year’s U15 title, is the captain the South team for the Classic. Ethan Ramcharan will serve as his vice-captain.

>

South East grabbed six spots in the South Classic squad, including Rylee Gangoo, who was adjudged best bowler and player of the match in the inter-zone final.

Central and South zones got three picks each with South West claiming two spots.

The North Zone team, unbeaten in their march to the final, dominated the squad for the upcoming Classic, with seven picks. East had three players, and two each from North and North East.

The U15 North/South Classic is a 50-over contest and bowls off from 9.30 am, after which the national selectors will finalise the TT team for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Rising Stars regional tournament.

U15 North South Classic Teams

SOUTH — Zion Phillip (captain), Ethan Ramcharan (vice-captain), Jordan Julien, Giovanni McKnight, Rylee Gangoo, Mikhel Sookdeo, Curtis Nanan, Reyad Jerome,

Lucas O’rosco (Wkp), Joshua Joseph, Samuel Stewart, Ayden Ramtahal, Jayden Sadaphal, Aiden Bodoe; Angard Ramdaya (coach), Ramesh Dharamdeo (manager).

NORTH — Kaiden Pollard (captain), Sanjiv Bachu (vice-captain), Dylan Lee Chow, Elijah Ashton, Brandon Ramdoo, Davis Guerra, Larell Guiseppi, Alex Nicholas, Samir Boodoo, Zyon Daniel, Iijah Fuentes, Marley Richards, Abhishek Maharaj, Nicholai Castillo; Earnil Ryan (coach), Zahir Juman (manager).