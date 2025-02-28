Dilmah Tea expands product range across Caribbean

Dilhan C Fernando, CEO of Dilmah Tea. -

DILHAN C Fernando, CEO of the internationally recognised Dilmah Tea of Sri Lanka, visited Trinidad recently for the first time to share the brand’s history – one he boasts is rooted in quality, authenticity and sustainability.

Partnering with local distributor Bryden Pi, Dilmah is expanding its range of teas across the Caribbean.

Fernando headlined a Tea Appreciation event at the Banquet Centre, Movietowne, Port of Spain, on February 13, where industry stakeholders experienced a curated tasting session.

Attendees sampled a variety of Dilmah teas, including Pure Green Tea, Brilliant Breakfast, Pure Chamomile, Moroccan Mint and Lovers Leap, paired with local foods such as bake and kingfish.

The event aimed to showcase the versatility of Dilmah’s products and the art of tea pairing.

“Dilmah changed the global tea industry by reintroducing integrity into tea production,” said Fernando, adding that, unlike mass-produced blends, Dilmah specialises in single-origin, handpicked teas to maintain freshness and support the communities that produce them.

Fernando highlighted Dilmah’s philosophy of “business as a matter of human service,” a principle established by founder Merrill J Fernando, who died in 2023.

He said the company’s social initiatives, managed through the MJF Foundation and Dilmah Conservation, continue to enhance the lives of tea-growing communities while protecting Sri Lanka’s biodiversity.

He added that Dilmah’s commitment to ethical tea production dates back to its founding.

By producing garden-fresh tea at the source, the company ensures profits remain in Sri Lanka, benefiting local farmers and workers rather than foreign corporations.

Fernando said this approach distinguishes Dilmah from other global brands.

The health benefits of tea were also discussed at the event.

Abundant in natural antioxidants, tea promotes well-being, with scientific research proving its potential to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes and other degenerative diseases.

Marc Pontifex, director of Bryden Pi’s consumer division, expressed pride in representing Dilmah in TT and the Caribbean.

“While Dilmah has been available in Trinidad for over two decades, we have had the honour of working alongside this remarkable family and brand for the past four years,” Pontifex said.

The event also introduced Lover’s Leap Ran Watte Tea, a premium tea from Sri Lanka’s highlands, known for its combination of fruit, honey and eucalyptus flavours.

Dilmah remains a family-owned business after three generations.