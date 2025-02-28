Cycling boss Williams elected Copaci Caribbean zone VP

TTCF president Rowena Williams -

Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams has been elected vice-president of the Pan American Cycling Confederation (COPACI) Caribbean zone management board.

Williams was elected at the Pan American Cycling Congress in Panama on February 25. COPACI president José Manuel Peláez Rodríguez of Cuba was re-elected.

Williams is the TT’s only representative on the board.

“I will be representing the Caribbean on the board in terms of quality-setting and different steps in the direction for the region. This will benefit the entire Caribbean and we’ll see how best we can have better representation at a higher level,” she said.

Williams will serve a four-year term on the committee.

“It’s a new direction and new board that has been formed. It’s a new challenge but I’ve taken it up and I'm happy the region saw me as a candidate they would support to help move cycling forward in the region.”

With the National Cycling Centre in Couva a UCI-sanctioned satellite centre, Williams plans to use the facility to help regional cyclists further their development.

“Having the satellite centre here, and with what TT has been able to accomplish, they (COPACI) see that we can have a greater understanding of where we can take the sport from a Caribbean perspective.

“It’s about what we can do more to build the Caribbean. That is the main focus, and see how best we can get more finding from different avenues, and of course, TT will benefit from it.”