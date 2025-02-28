Citizens, play active role in shaping future

Naparima MP Rodney Charles -

THE EDITOR: On December 7, 2023, over one year ago, I publicly declared that I would not be seeking re-election as MP for Naparima. This decision was rooted in my firm belief that our country is at a crossroads and that it is imperative to usher in a new generation of leaders – those who possess competence, integrity, and a proven track record of performance.

TT is facing significant challenges, from economic uncertainty and crime to declining trust in institutions, and it is essential that those stepping forward to lead have the vision and capacity to implement meaningful solutions.

I also took the opportunity to urge my fellow parliamentary septuagenarians to reflect on their roles in public life and to consider making space for emerging leaders who can bring fresh energy, innovative ideas, and modern approaches to governance.

Dr Rowley heeded my suggestion and did the right thing by announcing his imminent departure as Prime Minister. His decision to step aside marks an important moment in this ongoing dialogue on leadership transition. It is a commendable move, and I recognise his willingness to pass the baton to the next generation.

This trend of leadership renewal is consistent with global best practices. Many of the world’s most forward-thinking nations have already embraced structured leadership transitions to ensure continuity and innovation in governance. We have seen this in countries such as Canada, Singapore, Grenada, and even here at home the Tobago House of Assembly, under Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, demonstrated the effectiveness of younger leadership in governance.

As the country prepares for this political transition, I urge all citizens to play an active role in shaping the future. We must ensure that leadership renewal is not just symbolic but meaningful. We must demand that new leaders are competent, ethical, and genuinely committed to serving the people. Now more than ever, we need leaders who are solutions-driven, who are prepared to tackle the root causes of our challenges, and who will put the interests of the people first.

The success of any nation depends on its ability to adapt and evolve.

TT deserves a governance structure that is dynamic, responsive, and forward-looking.

I wish TT a safe Carnival, and may God bless our nation.

RODNEY CHARLES

Naparima MP