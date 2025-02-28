Chutney Soca Monarch showdown at Skinner Park

Rick Ramoutar will defend his Chutney Soca Monarch title at Skinner Park on March 1. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The bmobile Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) celebrates its 30th anniversary with a grand finale and keen competition expected among the 14 finalists, including first-time contender Machel Montano and nine-time champion Rikki Jai.

Rick Ramoutar will defend his title at the show, which is free to the public, at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on March 1. Gates open from 7 pm.

For Jai, the moment is about more than just competition – it’s a homecoming, a media release said.

“I am just happy to be amongst my peers, young and old, and back on the same stage doing what I love most – music,” Jai said in the release.

"My hiatus from the competition was self-imposed and much needed for my family and me. Now, I’m back in the thick of things, and I can assure the fans the same energy and passion they’ve come to expect whenever I step onto a CSM final stage."

Jai is optimistic about his chances.

“Everyone in the final thinks they're gonna win, and if they don’t, they shouldn’t be there. I certainly fancy my chances of victory, but it’s a stacked lineup. All’s fair in the battle for Chutney Soca supremacy.”

CSM founder George Singh describes the event as the "Grammys of the Indo-Caribbean music industry," and said the addition of Montano has only elevated the competition’s prestige.

“Machel Montano is arguably the most famous artiste from Trinidad – he’s the undisputed King of Soca. His presence has energised the competition and introduced CSM to a whole new generation of fans,” Singh said.

Guyana's Terry Gajraj is the wildcard pick and he will perform with the Mau Brothers whom he collaborated with for his song for the competition.

On its partnering with CSM, bmobile said it is more than just the title sponsor – it plays a pivotal role in ensuring CSM remains a world-class production, the company said in the release. Its support extends beyond funding, providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions to power live streaming, digital engagement, and global outreach, the company said.

TSTT’s acting Vice President, customer experience and marketing Reza Hosein emphasised the brand’s commitment to local culture.

“The CSM is a celebration of our diverse culture and a testament to the incredible talent within our nation. bmobile is proud to help preserve and grow this cultural legacy, supporting artists while ensuring fans – both locally and worldwide – can enjoy the event like never before,” he said in the release.

For the first time in its history, the CSM finals will be broadcast globally, distributed by the US-based International Film Group across platforms such as Apple TV and Roku. This milestone reinforces CSM’s status as a premier international cultural event, bringing chutney soca to a global audience like never before, the release said.

With the biggest names in the industry, a worldwide broadcast, and bmobile’s continued commitment, the bmobile Chutney Soca Monarch finals 2025 promises to be a landmark event in Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural history, the release said.

The finalists are:

Rick Ramoutar

Wackerman

Machel Montano

Rikki Jai

Reehanna Gopaul

Ricardo Melville

Hurricane Hemlatha Dindial

Neval Chatelal

Warrior Princess – Reshma Ramlal

Master Saleem

Adesh Samaroo

Veekash Sahadeo

Vanessa Ramoutar

Terry Gajraj and Mau Brothers

