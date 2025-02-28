Cashew Gardens man hospitalised after shooting

- File photo

A man has been wounded while a close relative narrowly escaped injuries during a shooting in the night of February 27 in Chaguanas.

The shooting occurred around 7.15 pm at Edinburgh Road, Longdenville near the TTEC substation. Police said Courtney Vincent, 34, of Cashew Gardens and his relative had an altercation with a man who pulled out a gun and fired three shots at them.

Vincent was struck once on his right side.

The suspect got into his van and drove along Edinburgh Road.

The relative took Vincent to the Longdenville Police Post where officers transported him to the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Vincent was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for further treatment.

No one has been arrested. Central Division police are investigating.