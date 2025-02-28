Attorneys question delay in businessman's court appearance

- File photo

Attorneys for a Tunapuna businessman facing a charge of perjury related to a firearms probe are questioning the police's delay in taking him to court.

The businessman was charged at 1 am on February 27, however, his attorneys were told by the police's legal department steps were taken to have the charge documents uploaded to the Judiciary’s website.

However, the police claimed the documents were unable to be uploaded within the period as requested by the Judiciary.

The man's attorneys were told efforts would be made for him to appear before a master on February 28.

They now question if this is a new policy and have since written to the registrar of the Supreme Court seeking answers.

>

However, in response to Newsday, the Judiciary said, “There is no cut-off time for filing charge cases.

"Charge cases are filed on the Judiciary’s eServices portal, which remains available 24/7 through internet-enabled devices.

"Each charge case filed is usually heard either on the same day or next working day. There are also provisions for matters deemed urgent.”

The businessman in question was named in leaked correspondence between acting Insp Matthew Haywood and then Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Investigations Curt Simon in July 2023. Haywood, who also previously charged the businessman on firearm-related charges, complained of attempts by a senior police officer to pervert the course of justice, obstruction, and misconduct.

Haywood claimed that his investigation into an August 2021 arrest of a man for firearm-related offences was deliberately stalled by the senior officer. He also accused the officer of diverting resources away from his case.

Haywood claimed he was prevented from interviewing key suspects. He was tasked with completing an investigation into illegal firearm licences issued by former senior police officers. He discovered criminal offences, including the illegal issuance of firearm user’s licences (FULs) and permits.

However, he claims that senior officers sabotaged his efforts and protected individuals involved.

He said efforts were made to stymie his investigations causing it to stall.