UNC completes screening

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Lincoln holder

THE United National Congress (UNC) said in a statement it has completed its screening process for candidates for the upcoming general election as of February 25.

"The UNC extends heartfelt gratitude to the more than 200 party members who submitted nomination forms and participated in the screening process.

"Their dedication, passion, and commitment to service demonstrate the strength of the UNC and our shared vision for a better TT.

"So far, eight candidates have been announced, and we are looking forward to unveiling the full slate."

The party said as the process continues, the public will be told of selected candidates for the other constituencies.

In the past the UNC has not contested the two Tobago seats and has allowed allied partners (such as NJAC) to contest under the UNC banner.

The party said despite whoever is selected as a candidate, everyone has a role and place.

"We are committed to unity, inclusivity, and ensuring that no one who works toward our victory will be left behind.

"Every supporter plays a vital part in our lives, for which we are grateful."

The UNC said its mission remained clear: to save TT from the 10 years of destruction under Dr Keith Rowley and Stuart Young, and to build a brighter future for all, not only the wealthy elite.

"When the UNC wins, everybody wins," the statement concluded.