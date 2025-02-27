The greatest bend over

Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) performs at Calypso Fiesta. - Innis Franics

THE EDITOR: Talk about being kicked when you are down. Given that the nation was enthralled by the detention, arrest and charge of the first black female police commissioner, I am still waiting to hear from one of the many women's groups to defend the sister.

Indeed, as is the custom, not even the PNM Women's League uttered a word in solidarity. So Erla Harewood-Christopher was left to stew in her own sauce, caught in a trap that the PNM was setting for Gary Griffith for months with its FUL audits.

I hope she took note that no one was in her corner, not even those for whom she "took basket." I recall she rated herself as "excellent" when reporters asked her at a political event. What sayeth you now, madam?

And while she was in the cell, across the country the one tune that was played about a million times, as if it was a chronicle of the turn of events, was Yung Bredda's The Greatest Bend Over (ever).

KENDELL KARAN

>

Chaguanas